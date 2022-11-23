NBA
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Wednesday 11/23: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
With no games on tomorrow due to Thanksgiving, we have twelve different games on tonight and well over half the league is playing. At 7:30pm tonight, the Sacramento Kings will be in Atlanta to take on the Hawks. Sacramento are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and they’ve won seven in a row. This is also a revenge game tonight for Kevin Huerter who will be facing his former team.
Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 9-7 Dallas Mavericks vs the 13-4 Boston Celtics. Two of the three MVP front-runners will be playing in this game tonight. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are two of the NBA’s brightest young stars. Both will try and lead their team to a win tonight.
NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+500) to win the Finals this season.
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics vs. @dallasmavs
⏰ 7:30 PM
📍 @tdgarden
📺 @NBCSBoston & @espn
🎙️ @1057WROR #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/xoiF7DGxuX
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2022
Wednesday Night NBA Fixtures
|Time ET
|NBA Matches
|TV Channels
|7:00pm
|Trail Blazers – Cavaliers
|League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio
|7:00pm
|Timberwolves – Pacers
|League Pass
|7:30pm
|Nets – Raptors
|League Pass, YES Network
|7:30pm
|Kings – Hawks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast
|7:30pm
|Mavericks – Celtics
|ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston
|7:30pm
|Wizards – Heat
|League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington
|8:00pm
|Bulls – Bucks
|League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago
|8:00pm
|Nuggets – Thunder
|League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest
|8:00pm
|Pelicans – Spurs
|League Pass
|9:00pm
|Pistons – Jazz
|League Pass
|10:00pm
|Clippers – Warriors
|ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area
