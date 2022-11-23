Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Wednesday 11/23: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses

With no games on tomorrow due to Thanksgiving, we have twelve different games on tonight and well over half the league is playing. At 7:30pm tonight, the Sacramento Kings will be in Atlanta to take on the Hawks. Sacramento are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and they’ve won seven in a row. This is also a revenge game tonight for Kevin Huerter who will be facing his former team.

Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30pm are the 9-7 Dallas Mavericks vs the 13-4 Boston Celtics. Two of the three MVP front-runners will be playing in this game tonight. Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are two of the NBA’s brightest young stars. Both will try and lead their team to a win tonight.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+500) to win the Finals this season.

Time ET NBA Matches TV Channels 7:00pm Trail Blazers – Cavaliers League Pass, Bally Sports Ohio 7:00pm Timberwolves – Pacers League Pass 7:30pm Nets – Raptors League Pass, YES Network 7:30pm Kings – Hawks League Pass, Bally Sports Southeast 7:30pm Mavericks – Celtics ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston 7:30pm Wizards – Heat League Pass, Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Washington 8:00pm Bulls – Bucks League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago 8:00pm Nuggets – Thunder League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest 8:00pm Pelicans – Spurs League Pass 9:00pm Pistons – Jazz League Pass 10:00pm Clippers – Warriors ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

