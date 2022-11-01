It’s now week three of the 2022-23 NBA season and we’ve got four exciting games games on tonight to begin the month of November. If you’d like to stream the games tonight, here’s a list that’s perfect to guide you there, courtesy of JazzSports.

Tuesday night live stream preview

To begin the early slate of games, the Chicago Bulls will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets at 7:30pm. The Nets won 116-109 vs the Pacers last night and got a much needed victory. Chicago is coming off two straight losses and want to bounce back against Brooklyn. Expect a close game from these two tonight.

Tipping off at 7:30 as well are the Golden State Warriors who will travel east to take on the Miami Heat. Miami has been struggling to start the season with a 2-5 record and have lost three of their last four games. The Warriors have been equally bad as of late as well, also losing three of their last four. One team is going to have lost four of their last five after tonight. Who will it be?

At 8:00pm, the 1-6 Orlando Magic will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are 2-2 in their last four games, but have been led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging (31.0) points per game. Orlando is an extremely young team and they’re still working out some kinks early on. Paolo Banchero has been the team best player and he’s certailny at the top of the list for ROY.

Finally, the night will end with the only game today where both teams have a winning record. The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) will face the Phoenix Suns (5-1) at 10:00pm on TNT. Minnesota added Rudy Gobert in the offseason and the team has serious championship hopes. The Suns are a hot 5-1 t begin the year and their only loss is to a 5-1 Trailblazers team by two points.

