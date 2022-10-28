NBA
Best NBA Live Streaming Sites for 10/28: How To Watch NBA Live Stream Free Tonight
Another week is the NBA has flew by and we’ve got some heavy hitters squaring off tonight on the court. Keeping our readers in mind, we’ve carefully put together a guide on how you can keep up with all the action, courtesy of JazzSports.
Friday night’s NBA slate features 11 different games across the league. The 3-1 Cavaliers and 3-1 Celtics will meet up as two of the top teams in the East faceoff for the first time this season.
At 10:00pm tonight, we’ll have another matchup with two 3-1 teams as the Pelicans will be on the road in Phoenix. Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are still looking to get their first win of the season.
NBA Live Stream Preview 10/28:
To start the night, the Charlotte Hornets will be on the road to face the Orlando Magic who are still looking for their first win of the season. The Hornets are without their all-star PG LaMelo Ball, who’s still dealing with an ankle injury. Despite that, they still have a 2-2 record. Orlando has been struggling majorly to start the season. They’re 0-5 and have lost some close games. One positive for the Magic is that they have Paolo Bachero. He’s been incredible to starts the season and he’s leading the team in points (24.0) per game.
INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at ORL 10/28
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out
Martin (L Quad Soreness) is doubtful
Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is doubtful
— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 27, 2022
Two 3-1 teams will faceoff at 7:30 tonight. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics want to keep the wins coming. An intriguing matchup to watch in this game will be Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown. They’re each explosive guards who can fill up the stat sheet on offense and defense. All-star Jayson Tatum will be going against some bigger forwards and centers like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen who play stifling defense.
Boston bound. ✈️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3xoVau7Tos
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 27, 2022
A surprising matchup that many were not expecting are the 3-1 New York Knicks coming to Milwaukee to face a 3-0 Bucks team. New York has rattled off three wins in a row, but this will be their toughest game of the season yet. Bucks PF Giannis Antetokounmpo has played like an MVP of the league to start the season. In (34.0) minutes per game, the two-time MVP is averaging (36.0) points, (13.0) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (2.0) blocks per game. The Knicks will have to play lights out if they want a chance to beat Milwaukee.
Happy Friday! How y’all feeling? pic.twitter.com/8QKAHc2y0E
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 28, 2022
Ending the night for a 10:00pm tipoff are the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. Both are 3-1 this season and this could certainly be a playoff series down the line as each have looked solid early on. Devin Booker has been leading the way for the Suns on offense, averaging (32.5) points per game. On the other side, New Orleans has a few players who are capable of going off any night. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum all average at lest 20 points per game. This should be a fun one to watch.
