We're in for another full weekend of NBA action as the 2022-23 NBA season continues this Saturday.

There will be seven NBA games on this Saturday night. The 0-4 Sacramento Kings look to get their first win against a Miami Heat team that’s been struggling more than some thought.

Both the Mavericks and the Thunder are coming off big wins and will faceoff at 9:00pm on Saturday. The Charlotte Hornets will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:00pm.

NBA Live Stream Preview 10/29:

Starting off Saturday nights slate are the Miami Heat who will travel west to Sacramento to face a Kings squad that is looking for their first win of the season. The Heat have started off slow after almost beating Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. A 2-4 start is probably not where the Heat expected to be. Miami has a 56 percent chance to win the game on Saturday. Can the Kings find a way to get their first win of the year, or will the losing streak continue to 0-5? Tipoff is at 6:00pm.

The Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets have struggled to start the season. Brooklyn has just one win after five games and lost to the Mavericks in OT, 129-125 on Thursday night. Indiana’s first two games of the season were close loses to the Wizards and Spurs. Their last two games have been unconvincing losses against the Sixers and Bulls. This could be a get right game for both teams as each are desperate for a win to get back on track. The Nets need their all-star Ben Simmons to find a way to make a real impact in the game. He’s been quiet to start the season.

Tough. Back at it Saturday. pic.twitter.com/KAmllb5oAN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 28, 2022

Ending the night with a 9:00pm start are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks who are both coming off impressive wins. OKC were able to hold off the Clippers at home, 118-110. Dallas beat the struggling Brooklyn Nets in OT, 129-125. Luka Doncic has been playing at an elite level for the Mavs this season and his name is top of the list for the MVP conversation. He’s yet to win a MVP in the NBA and this could be the year he does it.

