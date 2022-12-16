Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Friday 12/16: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

We’re back with another full NBA slate tonight to send us into the weekend. There are ten different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. At 7:30pm tonight, the 15-14 Indiana Pacers are on the road to face the 18-11 Cleveland Cavaliers. Being nationally televised on ESPN at 7:30, the 14-15 Golden State Warriors are in Philly for a matchup with the 15-12 Philadelphia 76ers. Later on at 8:30, the 16-12 Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to battle Luka Doncic and the 14-14 Dallas Mavericks.

Friday Night NBA Preview

The Indiana Pacers come into tonight’s matchup with a 4-6 record over their last ten games. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers have a 6-8 record on the road this season and that is where they will be tonight. In their last game the Pacers beat the Warriors at home 125-119. Chris Duarte (ankle) is still working back to being ready to be in the Pacers rotation. For Cleveland, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and have an outstanding 12-2 record at home this year. The Cavs beat the Mavericks 105-90 in their last game. This will be the first of four matchups this season between these inner-division rivals.

For the Golden State Warriors, the 2022-23 season has started slower than expected after winning the NBA Finals last year. The team is 14-15 after about 30 games this season. In their loss to the Pacers on Wednesday, Steph Curry injured himself midway through the third quarter. He had an MRI done yesterday and news broke that he sustained a labrum injury in his left shoulder and is going to be re-evaluated in about two weeks. A huge blow to their season right now. Hosting the Warriors tonight are the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are 6-4 in their last ten games and are on a three-game win streak. This will be the fourth game in a row played at home for the Sixers, with a 10-5 record at the Wells Fargo Center this year. Head coach Doc Rivers said that PG Tyrese Maxey is still “a few weeks away” from returning to the starting lineup.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on a three-game win streak and have also won six of their last ten games. Portland are currently second in the Northwest Division and fifth in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard and the Blazers have beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves in two of their three last games. Josh Hart (ankle sprain), Drew Eubanks (root canal), and Trendon Watford (left Achilles soreness) are all probable to play. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are 5-5 in their last ten and most recently lost to the Cavaliers 105-90. The Mavs are third in the Southwest Division and are ninth in the Western Conference. Yesterday, news broke that Dallas is losing forward Maxi Kleber for 6-8 weeks with hamstring and knee injuries. Josh Green (elbow) is out for tonight’s game and Davis Bertans (illness) is considered questionable.

