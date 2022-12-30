Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Friday 12/30: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

To wrap up our weeknight NBA slate, we’ve got nine different games on tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Starting the night at 7:30pm are the 20-16 Phoenix Suns who are in Toronto to face the 15-20 Raptors. At 8:30, the 20-13 Philadelphia 76ers have a matchup with the 22-12 New Orleans Pelicans. Wrapping up our night with a 10:00pm tip off on NBA TV are the 18-16 Portland Trail Blazers vs the 18-18 Golden State Warriors.

Friday Night NBA Preview

Losing your teams best player for an extended period of time can be a momentum killer for the season. That looks to be what is happening right now for the Phoenix Suns as Devin Booker (groin) is our for at least four weeks. In the two games he’s missed already due to the groin injury, the Suns are 0-2. Secondary scorers like Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges will have to shoulder a heavy burden while Booker is out. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+1200) to win the Finals this season. Taking on the depleted Suns tonight are a Raptors team that are hungry for a win. They are 2-8 in their last ten games and are on a two-game losing streak. Head coach Nick Nurse has publicly called out some of his players this season for their lack of effort and intensity when playing. Fred VanVleet is listed as day-to-day for Toronto.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are on the road tonight to face New Orleans Pelicans who are first in the Western Conference. The Sixers come into the game having won eight of their last ten games. Philly also has a strong chance to get back one of their best offensive weapons tonight in Tyrese Maxey. He’s been out for multiple weeks with a foot injury. New Orleans come into their matchup vs Philly tonight having won six of their last ten games and are on a four-game win streak. Zion Williamson is having his best season yet as a pro and is scoring an impressive (25.8) points per game this season. The Pelicans have been having all this success without one of their best players in Brandon Ingram. He is still out with a toe injury and is likely to make his return after the New Year.

Starting at 10:00pm tonight are the Trail Blazers and the Warriors. Portland have been playing .500 basketball lately, coming into the game with a 5-5 record in their last ten and an 18-16 record overall. The Blazers are currently eighth in the Western Conference. Keon Johnson (illness) and Gary Payton II (conditioning) are both out vs the Warriors tonight. Jusuf Nurkic (right calf soreness) is probable to play tonight. Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are trying to do what they can while Steph Curry is out with with a shoulder injury. Like the Blazers, they also come into this game having won five of their last ten games. Andrew Wiggins (illness) is listed as out tonight vs Portland.

