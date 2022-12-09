Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Friday 12/9: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

Our weekend NBA slate will begin with ten different games on across the league for fans to view throughout the evening. Starting at 7:00pm tonight are the 11-14 Washington Wizards who will be on the road to face the 13-12 Indiana Pacers. At 7:30 on ESPN, the 10-14 LA Lakers are in Philly to take on the 12-12 76ers. Wrapping up our night with a 10:00pm tipoff are the 18-6 Milwaukee Bucks who will play the 13-11 Dallas Mavericks. This game will also be nationally televised on ESPN.

Friday Night NBA Preview

The Sacramento Kings are on the road tonight to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sacramento has gone 3-4 in their last seven games. Their team had a stretch about two weeks ago where they won seven consecutive games and jumped up the rankings in the Western Conference. Still, the Kings are fifth in the West and second in the Pacific Division behind the Suns. Cleveland is also second in their own Division, but are the number three seed as of now in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are 7-3 in their last ten games, including three of the last four. Kevin Love (lower back soreness) is out for Cleveland and Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) is questionable to play.

At 8:30pm tonight, the top two seeds in the Western Conference will be squaring off. The top seeded New Orleans Pelicans will host the number two seed Phoenix Suns. These two teams are only separated by half a game right now in the standings. A road win for the Suns would surely put them back in first place. New Orleans are 8-2 over their last ten, including the last five in a row. Phoenix is 7-3 in their last ten, but have lost their last two. Duane Washington (hip) is out for the Suns tonight. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (ankle) are both ruled out for the Pelicans tonight. Jose Alvarado (rib) is questionable.

CP3 speeding down the court for the assist 💨 Our @efirstbank Money Drive of the Game pic.twitter.com/e7hRckGI8z — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 8, 2022

Being nationally televised tonight on ESPN at 10:00 are the Milwaukee Bucks vs the Dallas Mavericks. Milwaukee come into tonight’s game winning seven of their last ten games and are first place in the Central Division. They’ve also won their last three games in a row. Dallas is 5-5 in their last ten games and have won the last three in a row. That puts them at third in the Southwest Division and seventh in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic leads the league in coring with (32.9) points per, but not too far behind is his competition tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo scores (32.0) points per game this season.

