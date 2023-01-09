Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Monday 1/9: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

After an exciting weekend in the NBA, we’ve got six games on tonight to start the brand new week. At 7:30pm on NBA TV, the 19-21 Chicago Bulls are on the road to face the 28-12 Boston Celtics. Also tipping off at 7:30 are the 25-14 Milwaukee Bucks who’ve got another matchup with Julius Randle and the 22-18 New York Knicks. Wrapping up the evening with a 9:00pm start are the 19-21 LA Lakers vs Nikola Jokic and the 26-13 Denver Nuggets.

Monday Night NBA Preview

After a tough start to the 2022-23 season, the Chicago Bulls are 7-3 in their last ten and are on a small three-game wins steak. Alex Caruso (ankle) and Tony Bradley (knee) are both questionable to pay for Chicago tonight. Zach LaVine and the Bulls have had rumors of off-court disconnect this season, but he’s had two nice outings in a row scoring 41 on Friday and then 36 on Saturday. The Boston Celtics have had a few rough patches over the last month, but they still hold the leagues best record at 28-12. Marcus Smart (knee) is doubtful to play tonight for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum’s (30,8) points per game this season are the fifth-most of any active player in the NBA. Boston has also gone 6-4 in their last ten games. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch. They’ve gone 4-6 in their last ten and lost four in a row in that span. It happens to even the best of teams and Milwaukee know what their ultimate goal is. The grind of the regular season can be exhausting for players, but the Bucks have championship DNA and can easily flip the switch. Julius Randle and the New York Knicks are hosting the Bucks tonight who they’ve lost to twice already this season. New York has gone 5-5 in their last ten games, but they’re on a four-game win streak. RJ Barrett (finger) is doubtful to play against the Bucks tonight. For Milwaukee, Khris Middleton (knee) is not available tonight vs the Knicks.

Despite a five-game win streak, the LA Lakers are still eleventh in the Western Conference as they wait on the return of Anthony Davis. He hasn’t played in a game since 12/16 vs the Nuggets. LeBron James at 38 years old has been trying to keep the Lakers season alive while Davis is close to returning to the court. James’ (29.1) points per game lead LA this season. Their opponent tonight are the top seed in the West right now. At 26-13, the Denver Nuggets have been gelling well together and look like a serious contender if they continue to play how they have been. Nikola Jokic is one again having an MVP caliber season for the Nuggets and he’s truly the teams leader without question. He’s just shy of averaging a triple-double for the season and he’s the ultimate team player and possibly the greatest all-around center that the league has ever seen.

