Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Monday 11/21: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

We’re back with our Monday night NBA slate that features eight different games on for fans to enjoy. Starting the night at 7:00pm are the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams are 10-6 coming into tonight’s matchup and are also top four teams in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been a great one-two punch for the Hawks on offense this season. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs in points per game with (29.9) which is seventh amongst all active NBA players.

Monday Night NBA Preview

At 8:00pm, the Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Trail Blazers have lost three of their last four games, but PG Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain in his calf and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks. Milwaukee has also lost three of their last four games. The Bucks are still waiting for all-star SG Khris Middleton to make his season debut. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging (29.5) points per game this season which is eighth among all active NBA players.

At 8:00pm, the Portland Trail Blazers will be on the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks. The Trail Blazers have lost three of their last four games, but PG Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain in his calf and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks. Milwaukee has also lost three of their last four games. The Bucks are still waiting for all-star SG Khris Middleton to make his season debut. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging (29.5) points per game this season which is eighth among all active NBA players.

The last game tipping off tonight is the 8-9 New York Knicks vs the 7-9 Oklahoma City Thunder. New York is 3-3 in their last six games and are fourth in the Atlantic Division. Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett have been leading the way offensively for the Knicks this season. Brunson also leads the team with (6.5) assists per game. The Thunder are 3-2 in their last five games and are fifth place in the Northwest Division. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been dominant for OKC this season averaging (31.1) points, (5.9) assists, and (1.8) steals per game.

