Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Monday 12/12: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

Our Monday night NBA slate will have ten different games on throughout the evening for fans to enjoy. At 8:00pm tonight on NBA TV, the 14-13 Atlanta Hawks are on the road to face the 17-9 Memphis Grizzlies who’ve been trending upwards in the past week and a half. Starting at 10:00pm, the 13-13 Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Portland to face the 14-12 Trail Blazers. Wrapping the night with a 10:30pm tipoff are the 21-6 Boston Celtics vs the 15-13 LA Clippers. This game will also air on NBA TV.

How To Watch NBA Streams For Any NBA Game Tonight On JazzSports

Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here Register an account by inputting the relevant details Transfer over deposit into your account wallet and choose between any of the live games

Best NBA Live Stream Sites For All NBA Games

Monday Night NBA Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are on the road tonight to face the face the Memphis Grizzlies. Trae Young and the Hawks are sixth in the Eastern Conference and are 4-6 in their last ten games. They also have a record of 5-8 when playing away. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been having a lot of success recently. In their last ten games they’ve won seven of them and are on a five-game win streak. The Grizzlies are also second in the Western Conference, just one game back from the Pelicans. John Collins (ankle) and Dejounte Murray (ankle) are both out for a few weeks for Atlanta. Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) is questionable to play tonight.

Later in the evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00pm. The Timberwolves are an even 13-13 on the season so far, going 5-5 in their last ten games. Tonight will be their second game in a row vs the Blazers, losing on Saturday 124-118. Portland are 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 14-12 overall record. The Blazers are second in the Northwest Division and are sixth in the Western Conference. Drew Eubanks (hip), Justice Winslow (groin), and Josh Hart (ankle) are all probable to play tonight.

.@Dame_Lillard doing what he does best. 36 PTS | 8 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/IQetQ8QjPB — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 11, 2022

The final game happening tonight is between the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers. Boston are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference, losing just their sixth game of the season on Saturday night. They are 8-2 in their last ten games and have a 10-4 record on the road this season. Al Horford (personal reasons) will not play tonight vs the Clippers. LA are 15-13 so far this year which is good enough for third in the Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference. Paul George carried the Clippers in their last game with 36 points to beat the Wizards on Saturday night, 114-107. Norman Powell (groin) is out vs Boston tonight.

The Latest Jazz Sports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the NBA action this evening.