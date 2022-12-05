Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Monday 12/5: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

The weeknight NBA slate is back today with eight games on across the league for fans to watch. At 7:30pm, the 10-13 Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road to face the 13-10 Atlanta Hawks. OKC has lost five of their last eight games and are last in the Northwest Division. Trae Young and the Hawks have lost three of their five games, but have won two consecutive games. Justin Holiday (covid-19 protocols) is out tonight for Atlanta.

Monday Night NBA Preview

Tipping off at 7:30 are the 19-5 Boston Celtics and the 12-11 Toronto Raptors. Boston has won eight of their last ten games and have the best record in the league right now. Either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown have lead the Celtics in scoring in all of their games this season. Tatum averages (30.7) per game and Brown averages (27.0) per game. Toronto are 5-5 in their last ten games and will have a tough matchup vs Boston tonight. The Raptors are second in the Atlantic Division and have been lead by Pascal Siakam who’s scoring (24.2) points per game this season, but he’s missed ten games already.

At 8:00 tonight, the 11-12 Miami Heat will be on the road to face a 14-9 Memphis Grizzlies squad. The Heat have had a nice stretch of games, winning four of their last five, and splitting two games with the Boston Celtics. Jimmy Butler carried the Heat in OT in their game vs Boston, securing the 120-116 win. For the Grizzlies, they’ve also won four of their last five games. In their last game, Ja Morant had 21 points in the third quarter and the Grizzlies won 122-112. The team is second in the Southwest Division and are leads by Morant’s (28.5) points per game this season. On 11/29 it was reported that Desmond Bane was out of the walking boot due to a toe injury and he’s resumed doing light work with the team.

The 16-7 Phoenix Suns are on the road to face the 11-11 Dallas Mavericks tonight. Devin Booker and the Suns have the best record in the Western Conference right now, winning eight of their last ten games. Booker leads the team with (29.1) points per game. For the Mavs, they’ve lost five of their last seven games and it’s getting more clear that they need to add more talent around Luka Doncic if they want to be a serious playoff contender in the West. Doncic leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals this season. His team is relying on him so heavily to play well each night. He’s scored at least 30 points in 17 of the 21 games he’s played this season.

