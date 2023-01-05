Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 1/5: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

After an exciting Wednesday night in the NBA, we’ve got a smaller four-game slate tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Starting the night with a 7:00pm tip off are the 24-13 Memphis Grizzlies who will be in Orlando to face the struggling 14-24 Magic. Being nationally televised on TNT at 7:30 are the 26-12 Boston Celtics for a matchup with the 22-16 Dallas Mavericks. Also on TNT, but at 10:00pm, the 21-18 LA Clippers will be in Denver to face the 24-13 Nuggets.

Thursday Night NBA Preview

It has not been an easy season for the Orlando Magic. Each year it get’s harder and harden for these small market teams to be able to compete with teams like Boston and Phoenix. The Magic have to work with the pieces they’ve been trying to build around. They come into the game tonight going 6-4 in their last ten and are coming off a 126-115 win vs the Thunder. Paolo Banchero’s (21.0) points per game lead his team. Orlando will be hosting one of the top two teams in the West when the Grizzlies come to town tonight. Memphis are second in the West and have a 24-13 record. Ja Morant and his squad have gone 6-4 in their last ten and are on a four-game win streak. Morant’s (27.1) points and (8.1) assists per game lead his team this season. NBA betting sites have the Grizzlies favored by (-6.5) tonight vs Orlando.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will be in Dallas tonight for a matchup vs MVP candidate, Luka Donic and the Mavericks. Boston are on a two-game losing streak and are still first in the East with a one-game lead over Milwaukee and Brooklyn. As a team they’ve gone 5-5 in their last ten games. Tatum’s (30.8) points per game this season are the fifth-most of any active player. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks come into their game tonight on a seven-game win streak, but have to play arguably the NBA’s best team. Dallas will need Doncic to have another 60-point triple-double if they want to be able to keep up with Boston’s star power and depth on their bench. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+375) to win the Finals this season.

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are on the road tonight in Denver. LA are 5-5 in their last ten, but are on a three-game losing streak. A 21-18 record puts them at sixth in the Western Conference. Nick Batum (left ankle sprain) is out tonight and Paul George (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play vs the Nuggets tonight. NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+5) vs Denver. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are first place in the West right now. They have the same record as Memphis, but have won seven more conference games than they have. That’s enough to give them the slight edge in first. Jokic is truly a special talent in this league. He’s inching closer and closer to averaging a triple-double for the season, something only two other players have done before him.

