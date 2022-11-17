Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 11/17: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

We’ve only got three NBA games on tonight in our Thursday night slate. All the games tonight will be starting at 10:00pm or after. The 6-9 Brooklyn Nets will finish up a west coast road trip and will face the 10-4 Portland Trial Blazers who have the best record in the Western Conference. San Antonio are also 6-9 this season and they’ll be on the road to face the Sacramento Kings at 7-6 and have won five of their last six. Finishing the night at 10:30pm are the 3-12 Detroit Pistons who will be in LA to take on the 8-7 Clippers.

The Brooklyn Nets have played six of their last seven games on the road and will finish that road trip tonight vs the Portland Trail Blazers. Brooklyn are 4-3 in their last seven games and the Kings have won five of their last seven. Kevin Durant has lead the Nets in scoring over the last nine games as the team waits for Kyrie Irving to be reinstated with the team. Irving has played in eight games this season and scored 30 points or more in half of them. Portland have built themselves a nice big three with Damian Lillard, Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons. All three of them average at least (21.3) points per game this season. Grant has lead the Blazers in scoring over their last three games.

At 10:00pm the San Antonio Spurs will be on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings. The Spurs have a 6-9 record and are fourth in the Southwest Division. Sacramento are 7-6 and are second place in the Pacific Division. De’Aaron Fox and the Kings have won five of their last six games and beat the Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night. That was the most points the Kings have scored in over 29 years. San Antonio has lost seven of their last eight games.

Ending the night at 10:30pm are the 3-12 Detroit Pistons who will be taking on the 8-7 LA Clippers. The Pistons are last in the Central Division and have lost seven of their last nine games including four straight. LA are second place in the Pacific Division and have won six of their last nine games. NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+900) to win the Finals this season. Paul George is leading the Clippers in scoring this season with (24.4) points per game and has lead the team in scoring for nine straight games as well. Detroit has struggled this season but they have a well balanced lineup. They have seven players who average double-digit points per game this season.

