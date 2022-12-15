Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 12/15: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

We’ve got a smaller NBA slate for our Thursday night games. There are only four games going on throughout the evening for fans to watch. At 8:00pm tonight on NBA TV, the 20-7 Milwaukee Bucks are in Memphis to face Ja Morant and the 18-9 Grizzlies. Tipping off at 9:00 are the 18-9 New Orleans Pelicans are on the road to take on the 16-14 Utah Jazz. Wrapping up our night at 10:30pm are the 16-12 Phoenix Suns who will travel to LA for a matchup with the 17-13 Clippers.

Thursday Night NBA Preview

Starting the night at 8:00pm on NBA TV are the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks are currently 8-2 in their last ten games and are second in the Eastern Conference. On the road this season, they are 7-4 and that is where they will be tonight. They are just one game back in the standings from the Boston Celtics who have cooled down a bit after their hot start. Memphis will host Milwaukee tonight and they are on a six-game win streak. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are also 8-2 in their last ten games. At home this year, the Grizzlies are sporting an impressive 12-2 record. The Grizzlies are still waiting on the return of SG Desmond Bane. A toe injury has kept him out for an extended period of time.

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz hosted the New Orleans Pelicans and won 121-100. Tonight, they will meet again for the exact same matchup. Tuesdays loss is just the second loss for the Pelicans in their last ten games. New Orleans is currently first place in the Western Conference, breaking a first place tie with Memphis because of a head-to-head win vs them on 11/15. The Pelicans are just 6-6 on the road this season. For the Jazz, they are 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 10-5 record at home this season. Utah are currently third in the Northwest Division and eighth in the Western Conference. Simone Fontecchio (ankle) has already been ruled out for the Jazz tonight. Jose Alvarado (rib contusion) is out for the Pelicans.

Our final game on tonight starts at 10:30 on NBA TV. The Phoenix Suns have an inner-division matchup against the LA Clippers today. Phoenix has an extremely narrow lead over the Clippers in the Pacific Division standings. The Suns beat LA early in the season, but have one less win than the Clippers do. Still, that head-to-head win is what has the Suns ahead of the Clippers. Phoenix is 4-6 in their last ten games and are on a five-game losing streak. Five of their last six games have been on the road and that is where they will be again tonight. The Clippers are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a three-game win streak, including an impressive win vs the Boston Celtics on Monday. Ivica Zubac had to leave the Clippers game vs Minnesota last night due to left knee discomfort.

