Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 12/22: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

Zach Wolpin
We’ve got a much smaller NBA slate on tonight for fans to watch. There are just two games happening across the entire league. Starting the evening at 8:00pm are the 10-20 San Antonio Spurs who are on the road to face the 18-12 New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are third in the Western Conference. Tipping off on NBA TV at 9:00 are the 12-20 Washington Wizards vs the 18-16 Utah Jazz. It’s been a tough season for Washington at twelfth in the Eastern Conference. 

How To Watch NBA Streams For Any NBA Game Tonight On JazzSports

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Register an account by inputting the relevant details
  3. Transfer over deposit into your account wallet and choose between any of the live games

Best NBA Live Stream Sites For All NBA Games

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

Thursday Night NBA Preview

The San Antonio Spurs come into their matchup tonight with the second worst record in the West at 10-20. Grep Popovich and the Spurs have gone 4-6 in their last ten games and beat the Rockets on Monday night 124-105. Losing Dejounte Murray in the offseason was a real blow to the Spurs roster and they’ve been trying to find answer since then. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) leads the team with (21.1) points per game this season, but is doubtful to play tonight. For the Pelicans, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and come into tonight’s contest with a four-game losing streak. Brandon Ingram (toe) is out for at least two more games and Zion Williamson has entered health and safety protocols and will not play tonight.

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards come into tonight’s matchup winning just one of their last ten games and are a bottom four team in the Eastern Conference. Eight of their last twelve games have been on the road and that is where they will be tonight. They are 4-13 on the road this season. Beal leads the team in scoring with (23.4) points per game. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play tonight. The Utah Jaz come into tonight’s game with an 18-16 record and have gone 5-5 in their last ten. Lauri Markkenan is having a breakout season with his new team and is having career-high numbers in points, rebounds, assists, minutes played,  field goal, and three-point percentage. He’s been quoted saying that he wants to be an All-Star this season and he’s backing that up with his best season yet as a pro. Collin Sexton (hamstring) is questionable for tonight’s game.

The Latest Jazz Sports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the NBA action this evening.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here

 

 

