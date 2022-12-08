Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 12/8: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

It’s a smaller Thursday night NBA slate this week with just three games on tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Starting at 7:30pm on NBA TV are the 14-12 LA Clippers who will be on the East Coast to face the 11-14 Miami Heat. Later at 8:30, the 7-17 Houston Rockets will have an inner-division matchup with the 6-18 San Antonio Spurs. Wrapping up the night at 10:00 are the 14-10 Denver Nuggets who are on the road to play the 13-11 Portland Trail Blazers. That game will also air on NBA TV.

Thursday Night NBA Preview

The LA Clippers are 3-3 in their last six games, giving the, a 14-12 record, which is third in the Pacific Conference. Kawhi Leonard has only played in seven of the teams 26 games so far this season. Leading the team in scoring this season is Paul George with (22.7) points per game. George has also missed some time this season, playing in 18 of the 26 games so far this season. Miami are 4-3 in their last seven games, to give them an 11-14 overall record. The Heat are second in the Southeast Division. Their team has been riddled with injuries this season and they have eight players who are listed as day-to-day. Miami is favored to win.

Next up, the 7-17 Houston Rockets are on the road tonight. Houston is 5-5 in their last ten games, putting them at fourth in the Pacific Division. Jalen Green averages (21.6) points per game for the Rockets this season. Second-year pro Alperen Sengun leads the team with (8.6) rebounds per game. It’s been an extremely tough stretch for the San Antonio Spurs. They have lost 11 games in a row and are desperate for a win to get back on track. There’s a lot of speculation around the league that the Spurs may be looking to trade Jakob Poeltl. San Antonio need something to turn the season around.

One week until #NBAJerseyDay 🎉 Which City Edition jersey are you reppin' for tomorrow's Fiesta Night? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYYxEpcn60 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 8, 2022

The Nuggets are 4-3 in their last seven games, dropping the last three in a row. Tonight, Denver will have a chance to get back in the win column. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right wrist sprain) is probable to play and Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is out for the game tonight. Nikola Jokic is close to averaging a triple-double this season with (23.0) points, (10.0) rebounds, and (8.9) assists per game. Their opponent tonight are the 13-11 Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is 3-7 in their last ten games, but have won the past two in a row. Gary Payton II (hip) will not play vs Denver tonight.

