Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 27th October: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

NBA Live Stream Preview

The Dallas Mavericks head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, the Mavs are in search of their first victory on the road this season. Luka Doncic and co. are off to a disappointing start, with their only win of the season coming at home. However, the same could be said for the Nets, who are 1-3 so far.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers meet with Oklahoma City Thunder again looking to bounce back from defeat at home on Tuesday night. It was Thunder’s first win of the season, on the road. They’ll surely fancy their chances at their own place to get back to back wins. Thunder started the season 0-3 and looked a much better side in the win against the Clippers just a couple of nights ago.

The 3-1 Memphis Grizzlies face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, looking to keep up their good form. The Kings have started the season in the worst possible way, losing all of their opening three games. However, there is hope for the Kings this time out as it looks like rookie forward Keegan Murray will make his first career start against the Grizzlies. He was a fourth round pick in this years NBA Draft, he came off the bench against the Clippers on Saturday, scoring 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Lastly, the Golden State Warriors return to Chase Center as they host Miami Heat in their fourth home game of the season, however it will be their last game on home ground until November 7. In between this, they travel to Miami to take on the Heat once again. The Warriors started the season brightly, however in their last three games they’ve only won once.

