Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Tuesday 1/3: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

After some thrilling finishes last night in the NBA, we’ve got a smaller three-game slate today for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. At 8:00pm on NBA TV, the 17-21 Washington Wizards are in Milwaukee to face the 23-13 Bucks. Also tipping off at 8:00 are the 26-11 Boston Celtics vs the 15-21 Oklahoma City Thunder. Wrapping up the night at 9:00 are the 19-16 Sacramento Kings who will face the 19-20 Utah Jazz.

Tuesday Night NBA Preview

The Washington Wizards are on a five-game win streak and have moved up ever so slightly in the Eastern Conference standings. With a 17-21 record, the Wizards are tenth in the East and have won six of their last ten games. Their last game was against the Bucks where they won 118-95. It will be incredibly tough for Washington to try and do that two games in a row. Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable to play tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 4-6 in their last ten games, including five of their last six. He missed that game with left knee soreness and Milwaukee will need his help to beat Washington again. Khris Middleton (knee) is out tonight. Jrue Holiday (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and George Hill (illness) are all probable to play tonight.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are back on the road again tonight after a tough loss to the Nuggets on Sunday to begin 2023. His team is 5-5 in their last ten, but still hold the leagues best record at 26-11. Tatum is averaging (30.9) points per game this season which is the fourth most of any active player. Robert Williams (left knee injury management) is questionable to play tonight. Boston will be facing a bottom three team in the Western Conference tonight when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are 15-21 on the season and are 4-6 in their last ten games. His (30.8) points per game lead his squad and are the fifth most of any active player.

New Year New Me😂… 71 of them thangs ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/eqTSqAEKk8 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have a 19-16 record coming into their matchup vs the Utah Jazz tonight. They are fifth in the Western Conference and have found a way to stay competitive as other teams have fallen in the rankings behind them. They are 5-5 in their last ten after losing a tough game to the Grizzlies in their last matchup. Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) and Kevin Huerter (back soreness) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. The beauty of the West right now is how wide open the Conference is. Only two games separate the Kings and the Jazz in the standings and Utah are tenth in the West. Lauri Markkenan and the Jazz are 19-20 on the season and are on a four-game losing streak. Tonight they will play the Kings for their second matchup in just three games. Sacramento were able to escape with a 126-125 victory after Huerter hit a game-winning three with 9.2 seconds left in that game.

