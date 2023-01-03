Home » news » Best Nba Live Streaming Sites For Tuesday 1 3 How To Watch Nba Free Live Stream Tonight

Main Page

Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Tuesday 1/3: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 37 mins ago on

4 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Milwaukee Bucks pic
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After some thrilling finishes last night in the NBA, we’ve got a smaller three-game slate today for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. At 8:00pm on NBA TV, the 17-21 Washington Wizards are in Milwaukee to face the 23-13 Bucks. Also tipping off at 8:00 are the 26-11 Boston Celtics vs the 15-21 Oklahoma City Thunder. Wrapping up the night at 9:00 are the 19-16 Sacramento Kings who will face the 19-20 Utah Jazz.  

How To Watch NBA Streams For Any NBA Game Tonight On JazzSports

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Register an account by inputting the relevant details
  3. Transfer over deposit into your account wallet and choose between any of the live games

Best NBA Live Stream Sites For All NBA Games

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

Tuesday Night NBA Preview

The Washington Wizards are on a five-game win streak and have moved up ever so slightly in the Eastern Conference standings. With a 17-21 record, the Wizards are tenth in the East and have won six of their last ten games. Their last game was against the Bucks where they won 118-95. It will be incredibly tough for Washington to try and do that two games in a row. Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable to play tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are 4-6 in their last ten games, including five of their last six. He missed that game with left knee soreness and Milwaukee will need his help to beat Washington again. Khris Middleton (knee) is out tonight. Jrue Holiday (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), and George Hill (illness) are all probable to play tonight.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are back on the road again tonight after a tough loss to the Nuggets on Sunday to begin 2023. His team is 5-5 in their last ten, but still hold the leagues best record at 26-11. Tatum is averaging (30.9) points per game this season which is the fourth most of any active player. Robert Williams (left knee injury management) is questionable to play tonight. Boston will be facing a bottom three team in the Western Conference tonight when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are 15-21 on the season and are 4-6 in their last ten games.  His (30.8) points per game lead his squad and are the fifth most of any active player.

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings have a 19-16 record coming into their matchup vs the Utah Jazz tonight. They are fifth in the Western Conference and have found a way to stay competitive as other teams have fallen in the rankings behind them. They are 5-5 in their last ten after losing a tough game to the Grizzlies in their last matchup. Malik Monk (right shoulder soreness) and Kevin Huerter (back soreness) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. The beauty of the West right now is how wide open the Conference is. Only two games separate the Kings and the Jazz in the standings and Utah are tenth in the West. Lauri Markkenan and the Jazz are 19-20 on the season and are on a four-game losing streak. Tonight they will play the Kings for their second matchup in just three games. Sacramento were able to escape with a 126-125 victory after Huerter hit a game-winning three with 9.2 seconds left in that game.

The Latest Jazz Sports Betting Promo Codes

Below we have put together a comprehensive list of JazzSports’ main customer bonuses, along with their respective codes to save you a bit of time – be sure to check out all the Ts&Cs ahead of the NBA action this evening.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
JazzSports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus  10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS  Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus  200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now