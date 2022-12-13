Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Tuesday 12/13: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

Our Tuesday night NBA slate has five different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. At 7:00pm tonight the 14-11 Sacramento Kings are on the road to face Joe Embiid and the 14-12 Philadelphia 76ers. Airing on TNT at 7:30 are the 14-13 Golden State Warriors who are in Milwaukee for a game against the 19-7 Bucks. Finally, the 18-8 New Orleans Pelicans are in Utah tonight to battle the 15-14 Jazz.

Tuesday Night NBA Preview

The Sacramento Kings are on the road tonight to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Sacramento are 5-5 in their ten games and have a 6-7 record on the road this season. On Sunday, the Kings lost to the New York Knicks, 112-99. De’Aaron Fox (foot) is questionable to play tonight and Alex Len (illness) is ruled out vs the Sixers. They will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers who are 6-4 in their last ten games and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Philly are 9-5 at home this season. Daniel House Jr. (foot) is probable to play vs the Kings tonight.

Tonight, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be on the road to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. This game will be nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm. Curry and the Warriors are 6-4 in their last ten games and most recently beat the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. However, the Warriors have an abysmal 2-11 record on the road this season. Andrew Wiggins (groin) is unavailable for the game tonight and Draymond Green (left ankle sprain) is probable to play. Milwaukee are 7-3 in their last ten games and have an outstanding 12-3 record at home this season. Their last game was a loss on Sunday 97-92, to the Houston Rockets. Jrue Holiday is listed as day-to-day and Khris Middleton (ankle) is probable to play.

Calling all passengers 📞 We’re clear for takeoff.@united || Road Warriors pic.twitter.com/4IHaFhckzs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2022

Wrapping up the night with a 9:00pm tipoff are the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans are 9-1 in their last ten games and are on a seven game win streak. Their past four games were played at home, but they will be on the road tonight. Brandon Ingram (toe) is out for tonight’s game and Herbert Jones (ankle) is probable to play. It’s been a tough stretch for Utah, going 3-7 in their last ten games. They’ve also lost three of their last four. However, the Jazz are 9-5 at home this season, but they will be playing the top seed in the Western Conference tonight. Simone Fontecchio (ankle) is out vs the Pelicans tonight.

