Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Wednesday 1/4: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

In the NBA tonight, we’ve got twelve different games on for fan to enjoy throughout the evening. Starting with a 7:00pm tip off are the 20-18 Phoenix Suns who are on the road to face a 24-14 Cleveland Cavaliers team that is coming off a huge win. Also starting at 7:00 are the 21-17 Indiana Pacers who have a matchup with Joel Embiid and the 22-14 Philadelphia 76ers. At 8:00pm, the 19-17 Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the 17-21 Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tuesday Night NBA Preview

The Phoenix Suns come into their matchup tonight on a three-game losing streak and they’ve gone 4-6 in their last ten games. All-star SG Devin Booker (groin) is out for at least a month and the Suns have been struggling without him. In their games with Booker this season, the team is averaging 114.2, and in their past three games without Booker, only 96.3 per game. A significant drop-off. NBA Betting Apps have the Suns at (+1400) to win the Finals this season. Their opponent tonight are the Cleveland Cavaliers who are coming off a monster 71-point performance from Donovan Mitchell. On top of that, they are 7-3 in their last ten and are on a small two-game win streak. Evan Mobley (ankle) and Darius Garland (thumb) are both questionable to play tonight.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the East this season. Their young core of players have all shown themselves and are a big reason why they are 21-17 and sit at fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are also on a four-game win streak coming into tonight. Indiana had three players on the team who average more than (17.3) points per game and also have some solid depth off the bench. Joel Embiid and the Sixers will host the Pacers tonight. Philly also has a two-game lead in the East standings as they are in fourth with a 22-14 record. Injuries have delayed their season at times, but they just recently got Tyrese Maxey back in the starting lineup and have been experimenting with a three-guard lineup that has been effective.

Damian Lillard has been dealing with a nagging calf injury this season and it’s caused him to miss twelve games already. Luckily, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant have stepped up on offense. Both average over (22.0) points per game this season and have each started and played in 34 games. The Trial Blazers are currently 19-17 and that is seventh in the West. Additionally, they are 5-5 in their last ten and are coming off a 136-106 win vs the Pistons. Playing the Blazers tonight are the Minnesota Timberwolves who hold a 17-21 record which is eleventh in the West. Minnesota Sports Betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+15000) to win the Finals this season. Naz Reid (back) and Taurean Prince (shoulder) are both questionable to play tonight.

