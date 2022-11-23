Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Wednesday 11/23: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

We’re back with another full NBA slate on this Wednesday night with twelve exciting games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. At 7:30pm tonight, the 10-6 Sacramento Kings will be on the road in Atlanta to take on the 10-7 Hawks. The 7-10 Chicago Bulls are in Milwaukee tonight to face the 12-4 Bucks. Wrapping up the night on ESPN at 10:00pm are the 11-7 LA Clippers who will battle the 8-10 Golden State Warriors on the road.

Wednesday Night NBA Preview

Beginning the night at 7:00pm are the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Blazers have lost four of their last five games and the Cavaliers are on a three-game win streak after losing five in a row before that. In their last game, the Cavs beat the Hawks. Donavan Mitchell has (29) points along with (9) assists and Darius Garland had (26) points and (9) assists. The Blazers are 6-3 on the road this season.

At 7:30pm on ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics. The Mavs are 3-4 in their last seven games and the Celtics have won nine of their last ten. Boston is the best team in the Eastern Conference right now and in the NBA as well. Jayson Tatum leads the team in points (30.2) and rebounds (7.6) per game.

Ending the night at 10:00pm on ESPN are the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers have won four of their last five games and Golden State are 3-3 in their last six. Kawhi Leonard has missed 13 games already this season and he will miss tonight’s contest vs the Warriors due to an ankle sprain. Paul George’s status has not yet been determined, but he did miss the Clippers last game.

