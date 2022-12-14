Home » news » Best Nba Live Streaming Sites For Wednesday 12 14 How To Watch Nba Free Live Stream Tonight

Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Wednesday 12/14: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
There are ten different games going on across the league tonight for our Wednesday NBA slate. At 7:30pm tonight, the 14-12 Sacramento Kings are on the road to face the 13-14 Toronto Raptors. Later in the evening at 9:00, the 17-11 Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Dallas to face Luka Doncic and the 14-13 Mavericks. Ending the night on ESPN with a 10:00pm tipoff are the 13-14 Minnesota Timberwolves who are set to play the 16-13 LA Clippers. 

Wednesday Night NBA Preview

At 7:30, the Kings will be on the road to face the Raptors. Sacramento are 4-6 in their last ten games and have lost their last two in a row. Tonight the Kings will be on the road and they have a 6-8 record away so far this season. The Kings are third in the Pacific Division and seventh in the Western Conference, only one game back in the standings behind the fourth seed Phoenix Suns. Ironically, the Toronto Raptors also come into tonight’s game with a 4-6 record in their last ten games and have also lost their last two in a row. Toronto has a 10-3 record at home this season an that’s where they will be tonight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Eastern Conference right now with just a half game lead on the Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland are 5-5 in their last ten games and will be on the road tonight where they hold a 5-9 record away. Donovan Mitchell and he Cavs are also second in the Central Division behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavericks are also 5-5 in their last ten contests, winning their last game vs the Thunder 121-114. Luka Doncic is second in the NBA for points per game with (33.1) per. Josh Green (elbow) is out and Maxi Kleber (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play vs the Cavs.

Wrapping up the night with a 10:00pm tipoff are the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers. Minnesota are 4-6 in their last ten games. losing the last two in a row. They will be on the road tonight where the team has a 6-7 record away this season. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is out and D’Angelo Russell is listed as day-to-day. Their past three game have all been played on the road. LA comes into the game with a 5-5 record over their last ten and have won two in a row. On Monday, the Clippers took down the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, 113-93. Norman Powell (groin) is out for their game vs the Timberwolves tonight.

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL.

