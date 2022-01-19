We have the perfect cure for any midweek gloom in store tonight. A whopping 13 games are scheduled across the NBA, including a compelling national TV doubleheader. If there was ever a night to jump in on the fun endeavor that is NBA prop bets, this is certainly it! Basketball Insiders takes a look at the best NBA player props and picks for the January 19th NBA betting slate. Odds for the picks can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props and Picks for Tonight, 1/19

Day’Ron Sharpe Under 7.5 Rebounds (-132)

While rookie Brooklyn Nets big man Day’Ron Sharpe has seen an uptick in playing time recently, there’s certainly an argument to be made that his rebounding prop total has gotten a bit carried away. Despite seeing no fewer than 20 minutes in each of the last five games, Sharpe has only surpassed the NBA player props line of 7.5 boards once. Furthermore, while center Nicolas Claxton is set to remain sidelined tonight, the Nets will welcome back veteran James Johnson from a stint on IR. His return could presumably eat into Sharpe’s playing time.

While Sharpe has made solid contributions on the glass in limited opportunities this season, he would need to essentially double his per-game average of 4.3 for the over on this prop to hit. While the opponent Washington Wizards have not been one of the best teams in terms of total rebounds per game, their frontcourt is certainly set to get a boost as Thomas Bryant’s playing time continues to increase. At the end of the day, Sharpe will be hard-pressed to have enough opportunity to exceed the NBA player props line. Bettors should feel confident in back the under.

Jayson Tatum Under 4.5 Assists (-123)

Even with starting point guard Marcus Smart sidelined, there has not been a significant bump in Jayson Tatum’s assist numbers over the last few games. Boston has simply been able to plug Dennis Schroder into the starting PG role and continue with a sense of relative normalcy. As a result, there is good reason to be bearish on the prospects of Tatum exceeding 4.5 total assists in tonight’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Although the Hornets are far from the best defensive team in the NBA, Tatum would need to surpass his typical assist contributions by over one full helper in order for this prop bet to go over.

Much like his scoring total which is currently set at 26.5, the NBA player props line of 4.5 assists is greater than the 3.8 Tatum has averaged per game coming into Wednesday. Furthermore, the 23-year-old has only surpassed the betting total twice in the last eight games. While Tatum continues to assert himself as one of the best scorers in the league, his role as a distributor is limited when the Celtics have a full lineup around him. As a result, we’ll take the under on 4.5 total assists.

Caris LeVert Under 21.5 Points (-115)

Rounding out Wednesday’s NBA player props picks is a lean to the under on 21.5 total points for Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert. While this scoring prop total notably sits 4.5 points lower than the 26 LeVert scored on Monday, it is also nearly 3.5 above his per-game average of 18.1 on the season to date. Of course, the Pacers were without LeVert’s backcourt cohort in point guard Malcolm Brogdon on Monday as they have been for the last three games. There is also a chance that Brogdon, who is officially listed as questionable, returns to action tonight. This would undoubtedly cut into LeVert’s usage.

Even without Brogdon in the lineup, it’s not like LeVert has been cruising past tonight’s NAB betting point total with regularity. Monday’s contest was the only one in which LeVert managed to exceed 21.5 points. He shot 50% from the field to do so, a mark that one has to believe will be difficult to replicate this evening. While the opponent Los Angeles Lakers are far from a defensive juggernaut, bettors have more than enough points to lock in the under on LeVert’s scoring prop.