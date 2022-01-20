After a massive NBA card last night, Thursday is set to be rather subdued across the Association. While there are only three total games scheduled, fans can still have some betting action this evening. Thanks to the endless variety of NBA prop bets available, there are still plenty of worthwhile picks to consider for tonight’s tripleheader. Basketball Insiders takes a look at the best NBA player props and picks for the January 20th NBA betting slate. Odds for the picks can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props and Picks for Tonight, 1/20

Luka Doncic Under 25.5 Points (-106)

There is some disagreement in the NBA player props market about where the scoring total should be set for Luka Doncic tonight. While most sportsbooks agree with BetOnline’s line of 25.5, some shops are also offering this prop a full point higher at 26.5. Considering that there is some slight juice on the over at 25.5 along with higher point totals existing in the market, playing under this number may seem like a rather perplexing choice. There are three primary points to discuss when it comes to this under prediction.

First and foremost, the NBA betting line does sit nearly half a point higher than the 25.1 Doncic has averaged on the season to date. Second, the Suns come into Thursday’s tilt allowing only 102.1 points per 100 possessions defensively. That marks the second-best defensive efficiency ranking in the NBA. Finally, Doncic and the Mavericks will be playing with a rest disadvantage tonight. Dallas just faced Toronto last night, a game that saw Doncic pile up 41 points while logging 42 minutes. Tired legs certainly figure to be a factor tonight, especially in the second half. After playing so many minutes yesterday, one has to believe that Doncic may be somewhat restricted tonight, especially given the injury concerns he has already dealt with this season.

Kemba Walker Under 3.5 Rebounds (-102)

In what has been a tumultuous season thus far, Kemba Walker has averaged 3.5 rebounds per game. That number matches tonight’s NBA player props total for the New York Knicks point guard exactly. In his first game back from a knee injury on Tuesday, Walker finished with just two boards in 30 minutes of action. Other than scoring, it has been difficult to trust Walker to produce in any other statistical category consistently this season. Knowing that Tom Thibodeau could opt to yank him from any game at any given moment, one has to question whether he will even have the opportunity to corral the four rebounds needed to go over his NBA props total.

Further complicating matters is the fact that the Knicks face a New Orleans Pelicans outfit that ranks among the top five teams in rebound rate on the season. While the Pelicans have not been the most successful on the scoreboard, they have multiple proven rebounders on the roster. Playing time concerns aside, Walker will have a tough time navigating the trees to exceed his rebounding average in this matchup.

Kevon Looney Under 9.5 Rebounds (-147)

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney has absolutely feasted on the glass in each of the last three games. He notched double-digit rebound totals in all three contests and posted a full dozen in two of them. Needless to say, the 25-year-old has been outperforming his per-game average of 7.0 boards by a pretty remarkable clip. Tonight, the Warriors take on an Indiana Pacers team that will be playing for the second straight day. Thus, there are a few angles to consider with regard to Looney’s rebounding prop total of 9.5.

First and foremost, a potential blowout could lead to the Golden State starters seeing reduced playing time. However, if the Pacers do have the legs to compete after rallying in the fourth quarter to stun the L.A. Lakers last night, Looney will be challenged on the boards in a matchup against the team with the sixth-best rebounding rate in the NBA. Even with Draymond Green set to remain on the sidelines tonight, betting under an NBA player props line that sits 2.5 rebounds higher than Looney’s season average is certainly the way to go.