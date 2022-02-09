Best NBA Props and Free Picks Tonight, 2/9

A half-dozen games comprise Wednesday night’s slate in the NBA. With less than 48 hours remaining until the league’s trade deadline, it is paramount for bettors to keep an eye on the latest updates. Trades that may be completed or players with the potential to be included in a deadline deal could have their playing time impacted this evening. Basketball Insiders takes a look at the best NBA player props and free picks for the February 9th NBA betting slate. Odds for the picks can be found at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props and Free Picks for Tonight, 2/9

Dejounte Murray Under 21.5 Points (-118) | NBA Player Props

The fact that Dejounte Murray only made the NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement is quite unfortunate. The 25-year-old has been nothing short of spectacular for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He enters Wednesday night’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers averaging 19.6 points per game. Murray has scored no fewer than 19 points in seven of his last eight games played. He has also hit or exceeded the 23-point mark in four games over that same span.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned Cavaliers figure to play a factor in limiting Murray’s offense tonight. Coming into this matchup, the Cavs rank fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Allowing only 103.8 points per 100 possessions is a massive reason why the Cavaliers have greatly exceeded expectations and are only 1.5 games out of first in the East. Murray has also missed two of the Spurs’ last four games with a wrist injury which may or may not hinder his NBA player props production tonight.

Donovan Mitchell Under 4.5 Rebounds (-112) | NBA Player Props

Tonight will be just the third game back in the lineup for Donovan Mitchell following his concussion-related absence. He has split the difference on the NBA player props total of 4.5 rebounds in those two games, finishing with three and seven boards, respectively. While the absence of Utah center Rudy Gobert creates the need for other Jazz players to contribute on the glass, this could prove difficult for guards like Mithcell in tonight’s matchup.

Coming into Wednesday, the Warriors rank second in the NBA in total Rebound Rate. Golden State has secured over 52% of all available rebounds in games so far this season. While the Jazz also grade well in this metric, Gobert has accounted for a massive portion of the team’s production. Needless to say, the difficult matchup suggests that Mitchell would be more apt to finish at or below his per-game average of 4.0 boards as opposed to above. Given that he would need a full rebound to clear the NBA betting line of 4.5, it makes sense to look towards the under.

Patrick Beverley Under 4.5 Rebounds (-101) | NBA Player Props

While Patrick Beverley remains listed atop the Minnesota Timberwolves depth chart at the point guard position, his minutes have fluctuated a fair bit recently. Of course, this has been partly due to his battling injuries. Although he is expected to be available to play on Wednesday night, a right ankle sprain could hinder his performance.

Tonight’s NBA player props betting line of 4.5 boards is identical to Beverley’s per-game average on the season. However, he has finished under that mark in two of four games played since returning from his latest absence. Playing time could potentially play a factor tonight given that this is the second game of a back-to-back for the Wolves. The combination of a bad ankle and the fact that he grabbed only three boards while logging 23 minutes yesterday leads one to look under 4.5 rebounds for Beverley again this evening.