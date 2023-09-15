While we still have to wait a bit of time before the new NBA season starts, the NFL is back and we have compiled a guide with the best NFL betting apps ahead of Sunday’s action.

We have found the top NFL betting apps offering enticing welcome bonuses plus the best odds. Better yet, because they are offshore, you can bet on the action in all US states regardless of if you have any gambling restrictions in your area and the free bet bonuses are super easy to claim.

Best NFL Betting Apps For NFL Sunday – 09/17/2023

List of the Best NFL Betting Apps For NFL Sunday

No matter what the legal status of gambling is in your state, these offshore sites are open to all, making it easier than ever to bet on your favorite team this Sunday! The NFL betting apps on our list are fully licenced and regulated just like regular bookies, but they provide a little more in terms of benefits and fewer restrictions. Here’s a few reasons why they are so highly regarded for in-state bettors. BetOnline – Top NFL betting app with $1000 welcome bonus Everygame – Mobile-optimized sportsbook with enhanced half time odds Bovada – Best for NFL Player Props and Money Line betting on mobile with $750 welcome bonus BetNow – Inclusive sports betting app offering highly competitive NFL odds MyBookie – Outstanding welcome offer and great live betting options on mobile BetUS – Popular sports betting app best for NFL parlay markets on mobile Sportsbetting – Mobile betting app offering generous odds boosts JazzSports – Wide variety of markets for NFL mobile betting

Reviews of the Best NFL Betting Apps & Mobile Sites For NFL Sunday

We will now give an in-depth review of the top eight NFL betting apps and what you can expect from them. They do not have official apps yet, but they do have mobile-optimized websites which are just as good as an app when betting on the move.

1. BetOnline – Generous welcome offer of $1000 for NFL Sunday

BetOnline is offering the best bonus which affords you $1000 in free bets when you join and bet on the NFL. The trusted and popular NFL betting app provides a top-class service to bettors from registration to payout as well as a wide range of NFL markets and competitive odds ahead of Sunday’s action.

NFL Betting App

BetOnline are mobile-optimized meaning you can always place sports bets on the go from wherever you are, whenever you like. You can access it from any mobile device with a web browser, simply log-in, browse the markets and place your bets. This is a huge advantage when it comes to live betting, with no restrictions when betting on the move.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Sign up to BetOnline and you can claim 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 on your first deposit, which is one of the best offers around. The minimum amount to deposit is $55 to qualify and whatever amount you deposit, half of it will be given back to you in free bets. You can register, deposit, bet and withdraw all from your mobile device making it easier than ever.

2. Everygame – Over two decades of NFL Betting experience

Everygame is a trailblazer in the online NFL betting industry and claim to be the first ever sportsbook to take take an online sports bet. Their long-standing experience and expertise has meant they remain ever-popular today and provide a premium and quality service to bettors in ANY US state.

NFL Betting App

Despite their established history, Everygame most definitely aren’t operating in the past. They continually develop and expand their service to modernize and keep up with the times and customer demands. That’s why you can sign up, deposit and bet on the Everygame mobile web app. This is convenient, simple to use and perfect for placing live sports bets or betting on the move.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

New Everygame customers can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 when they sign up. It is a desirable way to kick-start your betting and, once registered, there are a plethora of ongoing bonuses such as reloads and cashback offers too.

3. Bovada – With excellent NFL Betting options top odds

Bovada have a well-respected reputation among bettors for their eye-catching sports markets and highly competitive odds. Sports fans have faith that Bovada will deliver betting lines for all the major sporting leagues and events including NFL and provide a world-class service too.

NFL Betting App

Being able to bet on the go is pivotal in today’s market and Bovada do not disappoint. You can sign in to the Bovada web app on any mobile device and place bets whenever and wherever you wish to.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Bovada offer new customers a tasty welcome bonus of 75% deposit match up to $750 on your first cryptocurrency deposit. There is also a second welcome offer of 50% up to $250 for non crypto deposits too. Once signed up there are still more bonuses to sink your teeth into such as casino free spins and regular reload offers too.

4. BetNow – Excellent NFL Betting App for early betting lines and betting analysis

NFL bettors who want a reliable all-round service that includes help with what to bet on should sign up to BetNow. BetNow give users detailed betting analysis and predictions as well as early lines and competitive odds, and that’s why they have such a solid reputation.

NFL Betting App

Live betting and mobile betting are both expected these days, with bettors demanding quicker, easier and more convenient, different ways to gamble. BetNow is completely mobile-optimized so you can access the web app from any mobile device and make deposits, place bets and collect winnings, all whilst on the move!

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL Sunday

BetNow offer 100% welcome bonus up to $1000 for new users from as little as $20 deposit making them highly accessible and fun to use. They also provide regular ongoing promotions such as a sportsbook rebate of 2% per month on your losses.

5. MyBookie – Outstanding live betting options and attractive welcome offer for NFL Betting

MyBookie is a sportsbook that all NFL sports bettors should be keen to take a look at. They welcome you with 50% of your first deposit back in free bets, as well as offering a high-quality live betting experience and expansive NFL market coverage.

NFL Betting App

The ability to wager on the go is a vital part of an NFL bettors arsenal, and MyBookie delivers on that with a fully mobile-optimized site that is simple and fun to use. Their site can be accessed through any mobile browser and it’s just a simple case of logging in and finding the NFL betting section.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

MyBookie makes sure that new customers are rewarded for signing-up. Once you register and make your first deposit, MyBookie will match 50% of that deposit in free bets. Just to note, you must make a minimum deposit of $50 to qualify initially, and the bonus is capped at $1000.

6. BetUS – Vast range of NFL parlay betting Options for NFL Sunday

BetUS is a very popular for those who enjoy NFL parlay betting. Parlays are when you combine multiple NFL bets to multiply the odds, and few provide a better platform for that than BetUS. They are good for more than just parlay betting though, and also provide a generally very high standard sportsbook.

NFL Betting App

It is a necessity nowadays for mobile sites to be easily accessed on the move, and BetUS delivers there. It has a fully mobile-optimized site that allows you to access all the usual features once logged in, and the user-interface is particularly useful and easy to navigate.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

BetUS deliver a desirable bonus in their welcome offers. They will match your first deposit with a 100% bonus in free bets up to £2,500. That alone would be perfect, but they also offer a 25% bonus that can be used in their casino too. There is an additional welcome offer for crypto users as well, making them one of the most versatile sportsbooks around.

7. Sportsbetting.ag – Generous NFL odds and player prop specialists for NFL Sunday

If you see yourself as an NFL player prop betting specialist, then Sportsbetting.ag will give you an excellent opportunity to show it. This particular sportsbook has one of the best player prop bet builder options around and also has some of the most competitive NFL odds you will find on the market. Add a generous welcome offer into it as well and it becomes hard prospect to beat.

NFL Betting App

NFL sports bettors who need to wager on the move are well catered for by Sportsbetting.ag. Their site is fully mobile-optimized, meaning no matter your preferred device and browser you will be able to login to your account and do whatever you desire, whether that is simply browsing the markets or placing a bet!

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Sportsbetting.ag offer new customers a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when they sign up and make their first deposit. Once registered, bettors can also access other bonuses such as a casino welcome offer and 25% sports reload bonus.

8. Jazz Sports – Impressive NFL all-rounder and easy to use platform for NFL Sunday

If you are one of those sports bettors who like their wagering to be simple, then Jazz Sports may be the sportsbook for you. They do everything to a high standard, but the remarkable thing about Jazz Sports is how incredibly straightforward and easy-to-use their platform is. Browsing through the markets is simple, and as you do it you will see some very competitive NFL odds as well.

NFL Betting App

Doing things on the go these days is fairly popular, and sports betting is no different. Jazz Sports make it exceptionally easy with an unbelievably good and completely mobile-optimized interface that is compatible with all devices and browsers.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Jazz Sports has an exciting welcome offer of 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 for new bettors making their first deposit. They also have a wide range of ongoing promotions including reloads, daily bonuses, and sports rebates.

