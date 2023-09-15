The new NBA season is still a few weeks away, but the NFL is back and we have put together a guide for the Week 2 action, so check out the best NFL Sunday offshore sportsbooks that offer new users plenty of free bets upon sign-up.

We have found the best NFL Sunday offshore sportsbooks that afford new customers some enticing free bets and sign-up offers. Better still, with them being “offshore”, you can bet on the action in ANY US state, regardless of any state restrictions on sports betting. Their bonuses are also very easy to claim, so read on to see who we recommend.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday – 09/17/2023

List of the Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday

No matter what the laws on gambling are in your state, these offshore sites are open to all, making it easier than ever to wage on NFL Sunday! The NFL best offshore sportsbooks on our list are fully licenced and regulated just like regular bookies, but they provide a lot more in terms of benefits and fewer restrictions. Here’s a few reasons why they are so highly respected by in-state bettors. BetOnline – Top NFL offshore sportsbook with $1000 welcome bonus Everygame – Mobile-optimized offshore sportsbook with enhanced half time odds Bovada – Best for NFL Player Props and Money Line betting on mobile with $750 welcome bonus BetNow – Inclusive offshore sports betting app offering highly competitive NFL odds MyBookie – Outstanding welcome offer and great live betting options on mobile BetUS – Popular offshore sportsbook app best for NFL parlay markets on mobile Sportsbetting – Offshore sportsbook offering generous odds boosts JazzSports – Wide variety of markets for NFL mobile betting

Reviews of the Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday

We will now give a detailed review of best top eight NFL offshore sportsbooks and what you can expect from them. They do not have official apps yet, but they do have mobile-optimized websites which are even better when wagering on the move.

1. BetOnline – Excellent welcome offer of $1000 for NFL Sunday

BetOnline is offering a top bonus which affords you $1000 in free bets when you join and bet on the NFL. The well respected and popular NFL offshore sportsbook provides a world-class service to bettors from registration to payout as well as a wide range of NFL markets and comprehensive odds ahead of Sunday’s action.

NFL Betting App

BetOnline are mobile-optimized meaning it is easy to place sports bets on the go from wherever you are, in any US state. You can access it from any mobile device with a web browser, simply log-in, search the market you are after and place your bets. This is a huge positive when it comes to live betting, with no restrictions when wagering on the move.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Sign up to BetOnline and you can claim 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 on your first deposit, which is one of the top offers in all of our guide. The minimum amount to deposit is $55 to qualify and whatever amount you deposit, half of it will be given back to you in free bet bonuses. You can register, deposit, bet and withdraw all from your mobile device making it easier than ever with no KYC checks.

What We Like Generous welcome bonus

Processing fees for credit/debit card deposits Fiat withdrawals could be quicker

2. Everygame – Over 20 years of NFL Betting experience

Everygame is a leading force in the online NFL betting industry and claim to be the first ever offshore sportsbook to take take an online sports wager. Their long-term experience and reliability has meant they remain ever-popular today and provide a premium and quality service to bettors in ANY US state.

NFL Betting App

Despite their long history, Everygame are not operating in the past. They regularly update and expand their service to modernize and move with the times and adhere to customer demands. That’s why you can sign up, deposit and bet on the Everygame mobile web app. This is convenient, easy to use and ideal for placing live sports bets or betting on the move.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

New Everygame customers can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 when they sign up. It is the perfect way to kick-start your betting and, once registered, there are a wide range of ongoing bonuses such as reloads and cashback offers too.

What We Like $500 welcome bonus

Fees on wire transfer withdrawals Can be a busy platform to navigate

3. Bovada – With Top NFL Betting options & competitive odds

Bovada have a good reputation among bettors for their comprehensive sports markets and highly competitive odds. Sports fans have know that Bovada will deliver betting lines for all the major sporting leagues and events including NFL and provide a premium service to their users.

NFL Betting App

Being able to bet on the go is vital in today’s market and Bovada impress with live betting. You can sign in to the Bovada web app on any mobile device and place bets wherever you are in the US.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Bovada offer new customers a tasty welcome bonus of 75% deposit match up to $750 on your first cryptocurrency deposit. There is also a second welcome offer of 50% up to $250 for non crypto deposits too. Once signed up there are still more bonuses to enjoy such as casino free spins and regular reload offers as well.

What We Like Generous $750 welcome bonus

Betting lines could come out earlier Ongoing promotions could be better

4. BetNow – Excellent NFL Offshore Sportsbooks for early betting lines and betting analysis

NFL bettors who want a dependable all-round service that includes guidance with what to bet on should sign up to BetNow. BetNow give users in-depth betting analysis and predictions as well as early lines and competitive odds, and that’s why they have such a good reputation.

NFL Betting App

Live betting and mobile betting are both expected these days, with bettors demanding quicker, easier and more convenient, different ways to wsager. BetNow is completely mobile-optimized so you can access the web app from any mobile device and make deposits, place bets and collect winnings, all whilst on the go!

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL Sunday

BetNow offer 100% welcome bonus up to $1000 for new users from as little as $20 deposit making them easily accessible and enjoyable to use. They also provide regular promotions such as a sportsbook rebate of 2% per month on your losses.

What We Like Excellent welcome offer

No live streaming Fiat payouts can take up to 10 days

5. MyBookie – Lots of live betting options and generous welcome offer for NFL Betting

MyBookie is a sportsbook that all NFL sports bettors should sign up with. They welcome you with 50% of your first deposit back in free bets, as well as offering a top-quality live in-play betting experience and large NFL market coverage.

NFL Betting App

The ability to wager on the go is an important part of an NFL bettors experience, and MyBookie delivers on that with a fully mobile-optimized site that is easy and reliable to use. Their site can be accessed through any mobile browser and it’s just as straightforward as logging in and finding the NFL betting section, then placing a bet.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

MyBookie makes sure that new users are honored for signing-up. Once you register and make your first deposit, MyBookie will match 50% of that deposit in free bets. Just to note, you must make a minimum deposit of $50 to qualify initially, and the bonus is capped at $1000.

What We Like Outstanding welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets

Withdrawal methods limited to bank wire transfer and Bitcoin Payout times could be quicker with crypto and different payment methods

6. BetUS – Wide range of NFL parlay betting Options for NFL Sunday

BetUS is a admired for those who enjoy NFL parlay betting. Parlays are when you put together different NFL selections to multiply the odds, and few provide a better platform for that than BetUS. They are just as good for other things too though, and provide a generally high standard sportsbook.

NFL Betting App

It is a vital nowadays for mobile sites to be easily accessed on the move, and BetUS delivers on that front. It has a fully mobile-optimized site that allows you to access all the traditional features once logged in, and the user-interface is particularly handy and easy to navigate.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

BetUS deliver a smashing bonus in their welcome offers. They will match your first deposit with a 100% bonus in free bets up to £2,500. That alone would be ideal, but they also offer a 25% bonus that can be used in their casino too. There is an additional welcome offer for crypto users as well, making them one of the most versatile and popular sportsbooks around.

What We Like Great 100% sportsbook welcome offer up to £2,500 in free bets

Rollover requirements could be smaller No search function for finding individual games quickly

7. Sportsbetting.ag – Competitive NFL odds and player prop specialists for NFL Sunday

If you class yourself as an NFL player prop betting guru, then Sportsbetting.ag will give you every opportunity to show it. This particular sportsbook has one of the best player prop bet builder options around and also has some of the best NFL odds you will find on the market. Add a generous welcome offer into it as well and it becomes hard to find many faults.

NFL Betting App

NFL sports bettors who want to wager on the go are well catered for by Sportsbetting.ag. Their site is fully mobile-optimized, meaning no matter your preferred device and browser you will be able to login to your account and do wager as you wish!

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Sportsbetting.ag offer new customers a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when they sign up and make their first deposit. Once signed up, bettors can also access other bonuses such as a casino welcome offer and 25% sports reload bonus.

What We Like One of the best NFL player prop bet platform

Bonuses come with high rollover requirements High minimum deposit on some promotions

8. Jazz Sports – Reliable NFL all-rounder and easy to use platform for NFL Sunday

If you are one of those sports bettors who like their wagering to be simple, then Jazz Sports could be the perferct offshore sportsbook for you. They do everything to a top standard, but the notable thing about Jazz Sports is how straightforward and easy-to-use their platform is. Browsing through the markets is simpler than ever, and as you do it you will see some very competitive NFL odds as well.

NFL Betting App

Doing things on the go these days is fairly common, and sports betting is no different. Jazz Sports make it very easy with a clean, slick and completely mobile-optimized interface that is compatible with all devices and browsers.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Jazz Sports has an generous welcome offer of 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 for new bettors making their first deposit. They also have a wide range of regular promotions including reloads, daily bonuses, and free spins.

What We Like Simple to use highly intuitive platform

Only available in English and Spanish Fewer deposit and withdrawal options than some competitors