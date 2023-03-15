College Basketball
BetOnline March Madness Bracket Contest With $75,000 Top Prize and $250,000 in Cash Prizes
March Madness has arrived, and the anticipation is palpable as fans from every corner of the nation eagerly complete their brackets, hoping to predict the perfect outcome. Although the odds of a perfect bracket stand at a staggering 1 in 9.2 quintillion, it doesn’t deter fans from participating and enjoying this exciting time of the year. BetOnline’s March Madness Bracket Contest offers $250,000 in cash prizes, with an eye-catching $75,000 first prize, generating immense interest and excitement.
BetOnline $250k March Madness Bracket Contest Details
📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET
💵 Entry Fee: Starts at $25 (discount for multiple entries)
🏀 Maximum Entries: 20
💰 Prize Pool: $250,000
🙌 1st Place Prize: $75,000
March Madness is known for its Cinderella stories, where lower-seeded teams make unexpected deep runs in the tournament. Fans love to predict which team will emerge as this year’s Cinderella, but the focus remains on the opportunity to win big prizes.
BetOnline’s March Madness Bracket Contest provides fans a chance to win a share of the $250,000 prize pool. Entry fees start at just $25, with discounts available for additional entries. The first prize winner will walk away with a massive $75,000, while the top 1,000 finishers also receive cash prizes.
Take advantage of the multiple-entry discounts. For example, 20 entries cost only $180, saving you a significant $320 off the regular price. Below is the full breakdown of entry fees and prizes:
Entry Fees:
- 1st Entry: $25
- 2nd Entry: $20
- 3rd Entry: $15
- 4th to 10th Entry: $10 each
- 11th to 20th Entry: $5 each
Prizes:
- 1st: $75,000
- 2nd: $30,000
- 3rd: $15,000
- 4th: $7,500
- 5th: $5,000
- 6th: $3,500
- 7th: $2,500
- 8th: $2,000
- 9th: $1,500
- 10th: $1,000
- 11th to 15th: $750
- 16th to 20th: $500
- 21st to 30th: $450
- 31st to 40th: $400
- 41st to 50th: $350
- 51st to 75th: $300
- 76th to 100th: $250
- 101st to 150th: $200
- 151st to 200th: $150
- 201st to 400th: $100
- 401st to 700th: $75
- 701st to 1,000th: $50
With BetOnline paying 1,000 places, even if you’re bracket appears busted early, there is still a chance that you could win a cash prize.
Bracket Tips & Hints
To increase your chances of winning, consider these helpful tips:
- 32 of the past 36 winners have been seeded 1, 2, or 3
- While top seeds have won most years, don’t be afraid to pick a low-seeded winner as it will give you a bigger chance of winning if top seeds do crumble early
- Start with your champion and work backward, allowing for informed decisions when choosing teams
- In the past decade, 39 out of 40 top seeds advanced to the second round, with 25 reaching the Elite 8
- Around 29% of Elite Eights have contained a 10-seed or higher
Take a look at the odds on some of the favorites and some potential longshots that could win the tournament and help your bracket win:
|NCAA Champion
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Houston (#1)
|+550
|Alabama (#1)
|+550
|Kansas (#1)
|+1000
|Duke (#4)
|+1600
|Kentucky (#6)
|+4000
*Odds correct at time of publishing. Odds are subject to fluctuation
The true essence of March Madness lies in tracking your bracket and experiencing the adrenaline rush with each game. Even if you don’t win the grand prize, the excitement of the tournament and the friendly rivalry with friends and family make this annual event truly special.
With BetOnline’s bracket contest, you have the opportunity to win big while reveling in the exhilarating atmosphere of the tournament. So, finalize your picks, submit your bracket, and brace yourself for the thrilling ride that is March Madness!
For a full guide on how to claim your $1,000 bonus at BetOnline, follow the instructions here. Alternatively, click on the box below to take you directly to the website.
