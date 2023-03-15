March Madness has arrived, and the anticipation is palpable as fans from every corner of the nation eagerly complete their brackets, hoping to predict the perfect outcome. Although the odds of a perfect bracket stand at a staggering 1 in 9.2 quintillion, it doesn’t deter fans from participating and enjoying this exciting time of the year. BetOnline’s March Madness Bracket Contest offers $250,000 in cash prizes, with an eye-catching $75,000 first prize, generating immense interest and excitement.

BetOnline $250k March Madness Bracket Contest Details

📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET

💵 Entry Fee: Starts at $25 (discount for multiple entries)

🏀 Maximum Entries: 20

💰 Prize Pool: $250,000

🙌 1st Place Prize: $75,000

March Madness is known for its Cinderella stories, where lower-seeded teams make unexpected deep runs in the tournament. Fans love to predict which team will emerge as this year’s Cinderella, but the focus remains on the opportunity to win big prizes.

BetOnline’s March Madness Bracket Contest provides fans a chance to win a share of the $250,000 prize pool. Entry fees start at just $25, with discounts available for additional entries. The first prize winner will walk away with a massive $75,000, while the top 1,000 finishers also receive cash prizes.

Take advantage of the multiple-entry discounts. For example, 20 entries cost only $180, saving you a significant $320 off the regular price. Below is the full breakdown of entry fees and prizes:

Entry Fees:

1st Entry: $25

2nd Entry: $20

3rd Entry: $15

4th to 10th Entry: $10 each

11th to 20th Entry: $5 each

Prizes:

1st: $75,000

2nd: $30,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $7,500

5th: $5,000

6th: $3,500

7th: $2,500

8th: $2,000

9th: $1,500

10th: $1,000

11th to 15th: $750

16th to 20th: $500

21st to 30th: $450

31st to 40th: $400

41st to 50th: $350

51st to 75th: $300

76th to 100th: $250

101st to 150th: $200

151st to 200th: $150

201st to 400th: $100

401st to 700th: $75

701st to 1,000th: $50

With BetOnline paying 1,000 places, even if you’re bracket appears busted early, there is still a chance that you could win a cash prize.

Bracket Tips & Hints

To increase your chances of winning, consider these helpful tips:

32 of the past 36 winners have been seeded 1, 2, or 3

While top seeds have won most years, don’t be afraid to pick a low-seeded winner as it will give you a bigger chance of winning if top seeds do crumble early

Start with your champion and work backward, allowing for informed decisions when choosing teams

In the past decade, 39 out of 40 top seeds advanced to the second round, with 25 reaching the Elite 8

Around 29% of Elite Eights have contained a 10-seed or higher

Take a look at the odds on some of the favorites and some potential longshots that could win the tournament and help your bracket win:

*Odds correct at time of publishing. Odds are subject to fluctuation

The true essence of March Madness lies in tracking your bracket and experiencing the adrenaline rush with each game. Even if you don’t win the grand prize, the excitement of the tournament and the friendly rivalry with friends and family make this annual event truly special.

With BetOnline’s bracket contest, you have the opportunity to win big while reveling in the exhilarating atmosphere of the tournament. So, finalize your picks, submit your bracket, and brace yourself for the thrilling ride that is March Madness!

