BetOnline Offering $1,000 Super Bowl Sign Up Bonus and Free Bets

Betonline

New customers to BetOnline can claim a special $1000 Free Bet if they register an online account ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

BetOnline Bonus Code

50% up to $1000 Welcome Bonus

09/01/23

Accepts Players From All US States

To claim this Free Bet Offer

  1. Go to BetOnline
  2. Register a new account
  3. Make a deposit of $50 or more
  4. Get a 50% bonus on your deposit of up to $1000

Who Can Claim the Offer?

  • Anyone resident in USA or Canada
  • Anyone aged 18 or over
  • Anyone not already registered with BetOnline

Why Bet with BetOnline?

BetOnline are one of the most trusted online sportsbooks, with over 20 years experience in sports betting. They accept all major credit and debit cards for deposits and also allow cryptocurrency transactions.

They have a huge range of Super Bowl betting options, including Props and Same Game Parlays, with some of the best odds and high limits on wagers.

BetOnline is available in all US states and can be accessed via mobile devices and desktop computers with no software downloads. They are highly recommended for anyone looking to bet on the Super Bowl, or any other sporting event.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetOnline:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Neil Roarty profile picture

Neil Roarty is a gambling industry veteran with over 15 years experience writing and editing in both Europe and North America. He is a regular speaker at gambling conferences and appears as an author in many industry publications.   His sports betting work has been included on www.bettingpro.com and www.footballtips.com as well as numerous other large sports betting tipping sites.   Some of his gambling industry thoughts have appeared in www.sbcamericas.com as well as www.gamblinginsider.com and www.huffingtonpost.com.   Neil is an expert in most sports with betting angles and likes to cast an eye over all new developments in the sports betting space in America to allow for more College and NBA betting opportunities in the regulated market.

