Betr to become first online sports betting operator to ban credit cards in the U.S.

Betr’s CEO Joey Levy announced at G2E Las Vegas that his company will become the first online sports betting operator in the United States of America to ban the use of credit cards to deposit.

A further announcement was that Betr will enforce deposit limits on users of the application that are between the ages of 21-25. This comes as Responsible Gambling becomes a more frequently discussed topic across the United States of America following legalized rollout of online betting and gaming in recent years.

Levy, speaking on LinkedIn, said: “Sports betting should be about enhancing the way the mass market fan consumes & interacts with sports. The experience should be like going to the movies & paying $20 for 2 hours of entertainment. Watching a live game & spending $20 on Betr to make that game more entertaining.”

He then added “We will win by becoming the primary app folks use to enhance the way they watch sports. As sports betting proliferates nationwide, we have a responsibility as leaders to get this right.”

Betr is best known as it’s being launched in collaboration with notorious social media personality and influencer Jake Paul. Levey argues for the credit card ban to ‘bring the sports betting experience in line with other entertainment services’.

The UK, often used as an example in gambling legislation, banned the use of credit cards on 14th April 2020 in a decision to clamp down on those who gamble beyond their means and exhibit harm. Betr is aiming to be ahead of the curve and beat legislation; positioning itself as a ‘responsible operator’ and avoiding potentially regulatory headwinds in future.

The Betr app and brand is looking to launch online sports betting to users in Ohio and Massachusetts once the states go live with their markets.