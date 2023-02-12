Betting on Super Bowl In Alberta Guide – Top Alberta Online Sportsbooks

Get ready for kick-off! On Sunday, the 2023 Super Bowl is set to begin and NFL fans in Alberta are eligible to win up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity – sign up today and start placing your wagers before it’s too late.

Top Alberta Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVII

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting on Super Bowl Without KYC BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alberta With BetOnline

BetOnline is giving away up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023. New members can sign up and deposit to receive a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

That means if you deposit $2,000, you will receive the maximum sports betting bonus for the Super Bowl.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet of up to $1,000

How To Place Bets On Super Bowl LVII Online In Alberta

Placing a bet on Super Bowl LVII has never been simpler with BetOnline.

With a few clicks, you can easily peruse the Super Bowl markets and make your pick before betting with ease.

Ready to place your bet? Here’s how:

Join and deposit $2,000 Claim your $1,000 free bet Navigate to the football betting page Pick your Super Bowl bet(s) and add to betslip Pick your stake and place your bet for Super Bowl 2023

Why You Should Join BetOnline To Bet On Super Bowl LVII In Alberta

Canadians have a plethora of reasons to trust BetOnline when betting on Super Bowl Sunday, including but not limited to:

No KYC documents or financial checks

Anyone over 18+ in any province can place bets

No taxes on potential wins

Better lines and competitive odds

Supports crypto betting

Super Bowl Picks

BetOnline has provided betting options for the upcoming Chiefs v Eagles game. Here are the top picks:

Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship final

Bet : Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127

: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127 Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers

Bet : Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750

: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750 Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards

Bet : Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114

: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114 A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games

Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114

Super Bowl Betting Odds

For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to BetOnline.

Moneyline:

Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100

Point Spread:

Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107

Total Points :

: Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110

*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change