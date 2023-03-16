March Madness is around the corner, and basketball enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement, ready to complete their brackets. BetUS is upping the ante with their March Madness bracket contest, where you could win an astounding $1 million for a perfect bracket! Can you pick the first verified perfect of all time? Even if you don’t nail the grand prize, there are still plenty of other prizes available including chances to pick again in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

📅 Kickoff: March 16th, 2023, 12:30 pm ET

💵 Entry Ticket: One per $100 qualifying deposit

🏀 Entries: Unlimited

🎉 Perfect Bracket Prize: $1 million

💰 First Place Prize: $5,000 free play

Can you predict the perfect bracket and score a cool $1 MILLION? BetUS is dishing out a massive $1 million for the ultimate bracket prediction. But don’t worry, if you don’t quite hit the mark, there are still fantastic prizes to be won as March Madness kicks off.

BetUS March Madness Bracket Bonanza Prizes

Even without a perfect bracket, BetUS rewards the entry with the most correct picks with a sweet $5,000 free play. Plus, the top five brackets also get a piece of the action:

Perfect Bracket: $1 Million



No Perfect Bracket: 1st – $5,000 Free Play 2nd – $250 Free Play 3rd – $100 Free Play 4th – $50 Free Play 5th – $25 Free Play



To snag your free bracket, deposit $100 before March 16th, 2023, at 11:59 am. Each $100 deposit grants you one free entry into the BetUS March Madness Bracket Bash. For instance, a $300 deposit awards three entries, and a $500 deposit earns you five entries, and so on.

BetUS Second-Chance Brackets: Double the Fun!

Apart from the main bracket contest, BetUS presents two second-chance tournaments with hefty prizes:

Sweet 16 Second Chance Bracket:

Enter by making a qualifying $100 deposit at BetUS after the first round’s deadline and before the start of the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 Second Chance Bracket Prizes:

Perfect bracket from Sweet 16 onwards: $10,000

2nd: $250 BetUS casino chip

3rd: $100 free play

4th: $50 free play

5th: $25 free play

Elite Eight Second Chance Bracket:

Enter by depositing $100 at BetUS between the Sweet 16 round and the Elite Eight’s start.

Elite Eight Second Chance Bracket Prizes:

Perfect bracket from Elite Eight onwards: $10,000

2nd: $250 BetUS casino chip

3rd: $100 free play

4th: $50 free play

5th: $25 free play

Bracket Hints & Tips

When it comes to winning a bracket contest like this, there are a few strategies you can use to improve your chances. There is less upside to picking a Cinderella since it is just one point per correct selection, so selecting more favorites should be the way to go. Also, it should be noted that top seeds usually go deep in the tournament.

32 of the last 36 winners have been a 1, 2, or 3 seed.

101 of 148 1-seeds have reached the Elite Eight.

2-seeds reach the Sweet 16 63% of the time

3-seeds reach the Sweet 16 52% of the time

While many pick upsets early, it could be worth avoiding them in this type of bracket.

Below are a few of the favorites to consider for this year’s NCAA tournament:

*Odds are correct at time of publication. Odds are subject to fluctuation

Finally, it’s worth noting that even if you don’t win the big prizes, March Madness is still a fun and exciting time of year to follow basketball and root for your favorite teams. With so many opportunities to win, the chance to participate in BetUS’s March Madness bracket contest is too good to pass up. Bracket season is here, and the chance to win big is just a few clicks away.

