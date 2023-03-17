March Madness
BetUS March Madness Offers: Claim $2,500 in Free Bets for NCAA Tournament 2023
The first day of March Madness is in the books, which means there have already been a few upset picks that have busted brackets across the country. For college basketball fans looking to get back in the game, BetUS offers the biggest March Madness bonus of any online sportsbooks — a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 in free bets for the Big Dance.
BetUS March Madness Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Not only does BetUS have excellent March Madness odds, but it also has one of the best welcome bonus offers for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
New members can claim a 100% bonus worth up to $2,500 on their first deposit and use their free bets to bet on March Madness games.
How To Claim Your Free March Madness Bets at BetUS:
- Click to register with BetUS
- Deposit $2,500 to receive the maximum bonus
- Receive $2,500 in free bets for March Madness 2023
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $100 deposit required
- 100% bonus applies to first deposit only
- Maximum sportsbook bonus of $2,500
How To Place A March Madness Bet At BetUS
At BetUS, you can claim your free bonus cash and start betting right away.
New users just have to sign up, input their account details, and make a deposit.
Once logged into their sports betting account, users can start placing bets on March Madness games, players props, and more with the click of a button.
Here’s how to place your first bet on March Madness at BetUS:
- Navigate to the ‘Basketball’ section
- Click on the College Basketball markets and make a selection
- Place your bet on the March Madness games
Why You Should Join BetUS For The March Madness
BetUS has more to offer than most online sportsbooks.
College basketball fans can cash in on a wide variety of betting markets, including moneyline, point spread, player props, futures bets, and exclusive March Madness specials.
BetUS offers competitive March Madness odds, along with a $1 Million Bracket Challenge, allowing fans of all experience levels to get in on the action.
Available in every US state, bettors can access BetUS using any computer, tablet, or mobile device, meaning you never have to miss out on the action.
With up to $2,500 in free bets available, college basketball fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for a BetUS account.
Here are a few more reasons why US residents trust BetUS when it comes to betting on March Madness.
Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS:
- Better odds and more player props markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18 years old
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
|1.
|
$2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.
|Claim Now
