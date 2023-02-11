BetUS Is Giving Away $2,500 in Free Super Bowl Bets

Super Bowl 2023 is a few days away but NFL fans don’t have to wait to place their bets. BetUS is offering $2,500 in free Super Bowl bets this weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

BetUS has been providing Americans with some of the best NFL odds for almost three decades.

Now, the online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets for the 2023 Super Bowl. Simply sign up and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

Click to register with BetUS Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $2500 in free Super Bowl bets

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $100 deposit required

100% bonus of first deposit only

Maximum bonus is $2,500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetUS

First, NFL fans need to sign on to their BetUS sports betting account to start placing their bets on Super Bowl 2023.

After logging in and placing a deposit, you’re ready to place your first bet.

Here’s how to place a bet on the Super Bowl at BetUS:

Find the ‘American Football’ section

Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection

Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join BetUS For The Super Bowl

An industry leader in online sports betting, BetUS is known for offering Americans the best odds and betting markets for NFL games.

For the 2023 Super Bowl, NFL fans will have access to the best Super Bowl props, including team props, player props, and exotic props.

With safe payment options and one of the biggest free bet offers available, BetUS has everything fans need when it comes to betting on Super Bowl 2023.

Here are a few other reasons that Americans have trusted BetUS since 1994.

Key Reasons to Bet with BetUS: