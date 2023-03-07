Big 12 Conference Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

Heading into the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks hold the best odds to win the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks ended their regular season with a 25-6 overall record and 13-5 vs. Big 12 opponents. Predictions and best bets are featured here.

Kansas is aiming to become the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to repeat as national champions. In the 2021-22 season, the Jayhawks won 72-69 over North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Big 12 Tournament.

2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament Odds — No. 1 Kansas is favored to win championship

Big 12 Conference Tournament Predictions

No. 1 Kansas could win its 17th conference tournament championship. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 50 NCAA Tournament appearances. For the quarterfinals round, the Jayhawks will play the Game 1 winner on Thursday, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET. Kansas will take on either No. 8 West Virginia or No. 9 Texas Tech. The Mountaineers are the projected winner.

Could one of the Oklahoma teams upset No. 2 Texas this Thursday? Well, it’s not impossible. Fans have seen stranger things happen. Though, the one notable team bettors are targeting is No. 4 Baylor. If there’s any team that could upset No. 1 Kansas, it’s the Bears. The BetOnline sportsbook shows Texas (+350), Baylor (+400), and Iowa State (+600) with the next-best odds. Other predictions are below.

Big 12 Conference Tournament Best Bets

No. 4 Baylor to win against No. 5 Iowa State

During the regular season, Baylor shot 37.7% from the field and 22.7% beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Iowa State averaged 50% shooting from the floor and 43.5% outside the arc. The Cyclones defeated them 77-62 on Dec. 31 and 73-58 this past Saturday. Iowa State has Baylor’s number.

Prior to Saturday’s win, the Cyclones were 0-9 in their last nine road matchups versus the Bears. Although Iowa State defeated Baylor twice in the regular season, the Cyclones have won only one of their previous five contests. Since the game will be played at T-Mobile Center, a neutral site, this favors the Bears.

No. 1 Kansas to win Big 12 Conference Tournament

Furthermore, No. 1 Kansas will play either No. 8 West Virginia or No. 9 Texas Tech at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 9. This matchup will air live on ESPN and ESPN2. The Jayhawks will then take on the Game 3 winner: No. 4 Baylor or No. 5 Iowa State.

Senior forward Jalen Wilson led Kansas in points (19.6) and rebounds (8.3) per game during the regular season. Wilson shot 41.7% from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range. So, Kansas is striving to win another chip. The Jayhawks want to become the first team since Florida to repeat as national champions.

Kansas suffered three straight losses to No. 13 Kansas State (Jan. 17), TCU (Jan. 21), and No. 17 Baylor (Jan. 23) in the regular season. Of the three opponents, it seems Baylor has the best odds of upsetting the Jayhawks. If No. 2 Texas advances to the semifinals, the Longhorns will face off against No. 3 Kansas State or No. 6 TCU.

No. 2 Texas to upset No. 1 Kansas in Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship?

Last Saturday, No. 9 Texas won 75-59 over No. 3 Kansas in the regular season. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks in scoring for this matchup with 23 points. If Baylor falls short, the Longhorns will have the opportunity to defeat the Jayhawks in this year’s Big 12 Tournament Championship.

Texas is 1-2 in its last three meetings versus Kansas. Both teams have excelled playing at neutral sites. The Longhorns are 2-1 this season, whereas the Jayhawks are 3-1.

Nonetheless, Texas finished 1-5 as an underdog in the regular season, while Kansas went 23-3 as a selected favorite. The only loss Kansas had in its previous six matchups against Big 12 opponents was versus Texas. This scenario is not out of the question. Other predictions and best bets are on the main page.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like