For the 2023 Big East Conference Tournament, No. 1 Marquette holds the best odds to win the Big East Championship. Under head coach Shaka Smart, Marquette finished 25-6 overall and 17-3 vs. Big East opponents in the regular season. Predictions and best bets are featured here.

Last season, the No. 5 Golden Eagles went 19-13, 11-8 in the Big East. Marquette went on to lose in the quarterfinals against Creighton. The conference winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s championship.

2023 Big East Conference Tournament Odds — Marquette favored to win championship

Big East Conference Tournament Predictions

No. 1 Marquette is the clear-cut betting favorite to win the Big East Conference Tournament. On Thursday, March 9, the Golden Eagles will play either No. 8 Saint John’s or No. 9 Butler at 3 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The quarterfinals will air live on FS1. Marquette enters the conference tournament on a six-game win streak.

Additionally, the Golden Eagles are 2-4 ATS in their last six games played in March. After defeating St. John’s 96-94 last Saturday to close out the regular season, the Golden Eagles remain 9-1 in their past 10 contests. Their only loss over that stretch was to No. 21 UConn on Feb. 7. The BetOnline sportsbook is giving UConn (+380), Xavier (+450), and Providence (+450) the next-best odds. Other predictions are below.

Big East Conference Tournament Best Bets

No. 6 Villanova to defeat No. 11 Georgetown

No. 11 Georgetown is 1-11 in its past 12 games played. As for No. 6 Villanova, the Wildcats are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. The Hoyas are winless in their previous three matchups against Villanova as well. But it’s not hopeless for Georgetown. During the regular season, Villanova went 1-3 in games played at a neutral site.

Having said that, the Hoyas have not defeated the Wildcats since March 11, 2021, when they won 72-71 away. Georgetown is also 8-4 ATS away in its last 12 contests. For that reason, the Hoyas could make things interesting. With money on the line, take Villanova to win. Keep it simple.

No. 1 Marquette to win Big East Conference Tournament Championship

Next, No. 1 Marquette is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games. The Golden Eagles are fighting to win their first conference tournament championship since 1997. Marquette has been named conference regular season champs a total of four times (1994, 2003, 2013, 2023). To add to the men’s program’s history, the team has made 34 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

The Big East Conference Tournament Championship will likely come down to Marquette vs. Xavier. But UConn could upset Marquette in the semifinals. Sophomore guard Kam Jones led the Golden Eagles in scoring this season, averaging 15 points per game. Second-year forward Oso Ighodaro also logged 11.9 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. Plus, sophomore guard Tyler Kolek is the assists (7.9) and steals (1.7) leader.

No. 4 UConn to upset No. 1 Marquette

No. 4 UConn (24-7, 13-7 vs. Big East) and No. 1 Marquette won one game apiece in the head-to-head season series. On Jan. 11, the Golden Eagles won 82-76 over the Huskies. Then, Marquette lost 87-72 on Feb. 7. Kolek led the Golden Eagles in scoring in both meetings with 25 points in the first and 17 in the second. Fans might see several upsets in this year’s Big East Conference Tournament.

UConn is 8-2 in its last 10 contests. The Huskies are now on a five-game win streak. Not to mention, the point total has gone under in seven of their past eight games played in March. If these teams meet in the semifinals, UConn has a great shot of upsetting Marquette. Not all sportsbooks are sold on the Golden Eagles. Bettors like the Huskies. More predictions and best bets are on the main page.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like