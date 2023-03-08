For the 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament, the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers have the best odds to win the Big Ten Championship. Under head coach Matt Painter, the conference tournament favorite finished the regular season 26-5 overall and 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Continue scrolling for predictions and best bets.

In the 2021-22 season, ended its regular season 29-8, 14-6 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers went on to lose to Iowa in the championship game. During the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Purdue defeated Yale and Texas to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. However, they were upset by No. 15 Saint Peter’s. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Big Ten Tournament.

2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament Odds — Purdue favored to win championship

Big Ten Conference Tournament Predictions

No. 1 Purdue could win its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009. The Boilermakers were named Big Ten regular season champs for the 25th time in school history. On Friday, March 10, the team will play the winner of Game 3 for the quarterfinals: No. 9 Rutgers or No. 8 Michigan.

Purdue will play either Rutgers or Michigan at 11 a.m. ET. The first round, second round, and quarterfinals will air live on Big Ten Network. It is highly unlikely that either team will manage to upset the Boilermakers. Out of all conference opponents, Indiana has the best chance of taking down Purdue.

The Hoosiers would probably have to beat No. 2 Northwestern to play the Boilermakers. BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Indiana (+400), Michigan State (+650), and Maryland (+800) the next-best odds to win the conference tournament. During the regular season, Purdue lost twice against Indiana and once to Rutgers, Northwestern, and Maryland. Predictions and best bets are below.

Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bets

No. 10 Penn State to defeat No. 7 Illinois

No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 7 Illinois in the previous two meetings during the regular season: 74-59 away on Dec. 10 and 93-81 at home on Feb. 14. However, leading into Thursday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions are 3-point underdogs. Penn State is also 4-1 in its last five encounters versus Big Ten opponents.

More importantly, the Nittany Lions are 7-1 ATS in their past eight games played in March, and they’ve won their last six straight games played on a Thursday. Not to mention, Penn State has covered the spread in 10 of its previous 13 meetings against Illinois. At a neutral site, perhaps the Nittany Lions have an edge over Illinois.

No. 1 Purdue to win Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship

During the regular season, Purdue ranked 154th in the NCAA in points per game (73.2). The Boilermakers also allowed 62.5 points per contest. They suffered five conference losses. Junior center Zach Edey led Purdue in points (22.3), rebounds (12.9), and blocks (2.4) per game.

To add to that, freshman guard Braden Smith is the Boilermakers’ assists (4.3) and steals (1.2) leader. Purdue has not qualified for the Elite Eight or Final Four since 1980. Though, the Boilermakers have made 33 NCAA Tournament appearances.

A number of gamblers aren’t sold on Purdue winning the Big Ten Conference Championship, considering the team hasn’t since 2009. But there’s not as much competition compared to other conferences. Purdue’s biggest threats are No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Indiana. When the chips are down, maybe the Boilermakers will pull through this time.

No. 3 Indiana to upset No. 1 Purdue in the Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship?

No. 3 Indiana first has to beat the winner of Game 6 in the quarterfinals on Friday. And then the Hoosiers will likely have to play No. 2 Northwestern in the semifinals. If there’s any contender that can accomplish this task, it’s Indiana. While Indiana winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament is a bit of a long shot, the team defeated the Boilermakers twice in the regular season: 79-74 on Feb. 4 and 79-71 on Feb. 25.

Defeating the same team three times is challenging. Although, if the Hoosiers manage to advance to the championship game, at least bettors will know they’re more than capable of sneaking away with a win versus Purdue. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana in scoring in both head-to-head meetings in the regular season. Other predictions and best bets are on the main page.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like