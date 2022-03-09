Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket, Betting Odds, and Picks

The 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament is set to begin on March 9th. It is going to be a highly competitive Big10 tournament this year; outside of Purdue, there is really no clear-cut favorite. Whether it be Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, or someone else, there could be a few teams who win this tournament. Ohio State and Michigan haven’t looked great this year, but we can never count them out in March.

2022 Big Ten Tournament Schedule

For a complete breakdown of the Big Ten tournament schedule, scroll down below.

Big Ten Tournament Round Big Ten Tournament Schedule First Round Wednesday,

March 9 Second Round Thursday,

March 10 Quarterfinals Friday

March 11 Semifinals Saturday, March 12 Big Ten Championship Game Sunday, March 13

College Basketball Odds —2022 Big Ten Tournament Odds

Purdue and Jaden Ivey are going to be coming into the Big Ten Tournament as the favorites. They are +220 on the books, while Iowa and Illinois come in right behind them at +330.

The Best NCAAB Bets for the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament

The best bet for the 2022 Big Ten Tournament is going to be taking the Purdue Boilermakers to win. They’re coming into this one as the number nine team in the country and have been carried by Jaden Ivey. On the season, Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting over 45% from the field.

Purdue finished the season at 25-6 including going 14-6 in the Big Ten.

Purdue should be the team that gets the most money on them because they have that star in Jaden Ivey who can take over a game, although some other teams do have guys who can take over a game at any moment.

Big Ten Tournament Favorite

The favorite coming into the Big Ten Tournament is going to be Purdue. Illinois was able to grab the number one seed in the Big Ten tournament this season after winning it a year ago. However, Purdue is going to open up as the favorite to win this tournament.

Purdue Boilermakers (+220)

Purdue is the number one favorite to come out of the Big Ten Tournament. They finished as the number three team in the Big Ten this season and will be coming in with the three seed for this tournament. They’re currently the number nine team in the country and have had excellent basketball being played by future lottery pick Jaden Ivey.

Big Ten Tournament Contenders

Next, we’ll break down a few other contenders with a chance to take home the crown in the Big Ten Tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Iowa Hawkeyes (+330)

The Iowa Hawkeyes are going to be coming in as the number four seed in the tournament. They went 22-9 throughout the season and went 12-8 in the Big Ten. Iowa is being led by Keegan Murray, another potential lottery pick in this year’s draft.

Illinois Fighting Illini (+1200)

Illinois is going to be coming into this one as the number one seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They were able to come away with a very impressive win against the University of Iowa on Sunday that secured their number one spot.

Illinois is 22-8 on the season and 15-5 in the Big Ten. Illinois is being led by Kofi Cockburn, who’s averaging 21 points per game and 10.6 rebounds.

Big Ten Tournament Sleepers

March Madness betting is right around the corner. With an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line, we’ll go over a few sleepers that have the potential to run the table and win the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Michigan Wolverines (+1000)

Although the University of Michigan has not had the season that they were hoping for this year as they finished the season at 17-13 and 11-9 in Big Ten play, they’re still a team that has to be feared in March.

They will be coming into this as the number eight seed in the tournament, and although they haven’t looked good throughout the year, Michigan usually finds a way to get the job done in March, so don’t expect that to change.

Ohio State Buckeyes (+1000)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a similar situation to the University of Michigan. Ohio State has not looked great either the season as they finished the year at 19-10 and 12-8 in the Big Ten.

They’re coming into this one as the number six seed in the tournament, and similar to Michigan, they have not looked great this year, but they know how to get the job done in March, which should continue.

Big 10 Tournament Dark Horse

Every year, a dark horse emerges as a potential upset candidate. While Indiana hasn’t played as well as in years past, the Hoosiers can still save their season by doing some damage in the conference tournament.

Indiana Hoosiers (+2500)

It’s tough to say that Indiana is going to win this tournament because they haven’t exactly played great at all this season and they do have a history of choking in the Big Ten Tournament. However, with the +2500 odds that Indiana does have, they could be a team that is worth throwing some money on.

Indiana is going to be coming into this one at 18-12 on the season and 9-11 in the conference. They will be coming in as the number nine seed which means that they will be taking on a tough University of Michigan team on Thursday, so they could get knocked out in the first round.

The Best Betting Sites for the Big Ten Conference Tournament in 2022

2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament Prediction | Free College Basketball Picks

Although I personally hate taking favorites to win some of these tournaments because March shows us every year that you should never take a favorite, I’m actually going to go with the Purdue Boilermakers to win it all.

Iowa is going to give them a tough time if these two teams do meet later in the tournament, but I expect Jaden Ivey to outplay Keegan Murray. Murray is one of the best players in the country and he is going to be a lottery pick in next year’s draft, but with how well Jaden Ivey has played for most of the year, I fully expect him to be able to get the job done for this Purdue team and secure a conference championship.