Home » news » Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds Purdue Favored To Win Big Ten Championship

College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship

Updated 34 mins ago on
3 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

Heading into the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers possess the best odds to win the Big Ten Championship. With two games remaining of the regular season, the conference favorite is 13-5 against Big Ten opponents and 24-5 overall.

The Boilermakers still have to play at Wisconsin on Thursday night and at home versus Illinois on Saturday, March 5. Last season, Purdue finished 29-8, 14-6 in the Big Ten and lost to Iowa in the championship game. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Big Ten Tournament.

2023 Big Ten Tournament Odds — Purdue tops conference list

Big Ten Teams Odds Play
Purdue -250 Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
Indiana +300 Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
Rutgers +450 Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
Maryland +500 Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
Illinois +650 BetOnline
Iowa +1250 BetOnline
Michigan +1900 Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
Northwestern +2000 BetOnline
Michigan State +3500 BetOnline
Penn State +5500 Championship
Ohio State +6000 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Nebraska  +10000 ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Minnesota +10000 BetOnline

Under head coach Matt Painter, the Boilermakers have overachieved. They were named Big Ten regular season champs for the 25th time in school history. Now, Purdue is aiming to win its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009. Sportsbooks are expecting another championship win.

Junior center Zach Edey leads Purdue in points (22.3), rebounds (12.9), and blocks (2.4) per game. Through 28 starts this season, the 7-foot-4 standout is also shooting 61.2% from the floor and a career-best 74.2% at the foul line. Freshman guard Braden Smith is the Boilermakers’ assists (4.3) and steals (1.2) leader as well.

Purdue ranks 138th in the NCAA in points per game (73.4). However, the Boilermakers are tied for fourth with Michigan in the Big Ten. BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Indiana (+300), Rutgers (+450), and Maryland (+500) the next-best odds to win the conference tournament.

Big Ten Championship is Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET

In No. 5 Purdue’s 79-71 loss to No. 17 Indiana, Edey amassed 26 points and 16 boards. It was their third defeat over the course of four games. Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 35 points on the road at Mackey Arena en route to sweeping the Boilermakers.

“Very few people have rolled through here and done that and to do that at 19?” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Hood-Schifino. “Getting swept by them is not something on our résumé, but it is.”

Based on the previous two meetings, some bettors are expecting Indiana to upset Purdue during the Big Ten Tournament. That potential scenario is in the cards. The first round begins Wednesday, March 8. On Opening Day, No. 13 Ohio State is scheduled to play the No. 12 seed at 5:30 p.m. ET.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now