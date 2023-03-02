College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
Heading into the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers possess the best odds to win the Big Ten Championship. With two games remaining of the regular season, the conference favorite is 13-5 against Big Ten opponents and 24-5 overall.
The Boilermakers still have to play at Wisconsin on Thursday night and at home versus Illinois on Saturday, March 5. Last season, Purdue finished 29-8, 14-6 in the Big Ten and lost to Iowa in the championship game. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Big Ten Tournament.
2023 Big Ten Tournament Odds — Purdue tops conference list
|Big Ten Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Purdue
|-250
|Indiana
|+300
|Rutgers
|+450
|Maryland
|+500
|Illinois
|+650
|Iowa
|+1250
|Michigan
|+1900
|Northwestern
|+2000
|Michigan State
|+3500
|Penn State
|+5500
|Ohio State
|+6000
|Nebraska
|+10000
|Minnesota
|+10000
Under head coach Matt Painter, the Boilermakers have overachieved. They were named Big Ten regular season champs for the 25th time in school history. Now, Purdue is aiming to win its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009. Sportsbooks are expecting another championship win.
Junior center Zach Edey leads Purdue in points (22.3), rebounds (12.9), and blocks (2.4) per game. Through 28 starts this season, the 7-foot-4 standout is also shooting 61.2% from the floor and a career-best 74.2% at the foul line. Freshman guard Braden Smith is the Boilermakers’ assists (4.3) and steals (1.2) leader as well.
Purdue ranks 138th in the NCAA in points per game (73.4). However, the Boilermakers are tied for fourth with Michigan in the Big Ten. BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Indiana (+300), Rutgers (+450), and Maryland (+500) the next-best odds to win the conference tournament.
Big Ten Championship is Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET
In No. 5 Purdue’s 79-71 loss to No. 17 Indiana, Edey amassed 26 points and 16 boards. It was their third defeat over the course of four games. Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 35 points on the road at Mackey Arena en route to sweeping the Boilermakers.
“Very few people have rolled through here and done that and to do that at 19?” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Hood-Schifino. “Getting swept by them is not something on our résumé, but it is.”
Based on the previous two meetings, some bettors are expecting Indiana to upset Purdue during the Big Ten Tournament. That potential scenario is in the cards. The first round begins Wednesday, March 8. On Opening Day, No. 13 Ohio State is scheduled to play the No. 12 seed at 5:30 p.m. ET.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites [2023] – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites [2023] – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- Spurs’ Keldon Johnson (left foot sprain) out against Pacers
- Big Ten Tournament 2023 Odds: Purdue Favored to Win Big Ten Championship
- Washington Wizards complete roster spots as they sign big man Jay Huff to a two-way deal
- Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the league in points per minute (.97) this season
- Big East Tournament 2023 Odds: Marquette Favored to Win Big East Championship
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 1 week ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Milwaukee’s Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Set To Have Further Testing Done On His Wrist In NYC