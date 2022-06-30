Bobby Portis Next Team Odds, Heat’s Odds Increase by 30%

Bobby Portis has declined his $4,564,980 player option with the Bucks for the 2022-23 NBA season, and the Heat’s odds of signing the free agent have increased by as much as 30%; Bobby Portis next team odds are below. Per the BetOnline sportsbook, the Heat have the best odds (+300) of signing the center.

On the other hand, the Knicks possess the second-best odds (+325) of signing Portis this offseason, followed by the Spurs (+350), Suns (+400) and Mavericks (+500). Continue reading to view the full Bobby Portis next team odds list.

Bobby Portis Next Team Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

Additionally, Portis averaged 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game with the Bucks last season. The eighth-year veteran also shot 47.9% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown in 72 games played. Not to mention, his points per game average in the 2021-22 season was his career high.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Portis averaged 11.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game against the Bulls in the Bucks’ first-round playoff series. Based on the odds featured below, Heat G.M. Andy Elisberg will have to contact Portis’ agent soon. Otherwise, either the Knicks or Spurs might offer the center a more appealing contract. The table here shows the Bobby Portis next team odds list.

NBA Team Odds Play Miami Heat +300 New York Knicks +325 San Antonio Spurs +350 Phoenix Suns +400 Dallas Mavericks +500 Memphis Grizzlies +500 Portland Trail Blazers +600 Minnesota Timberwolves +750 Boston Celtics +800 Los Angeles Lakers +950 Atlanta Hawks +1000

Will Bobby Portis return to the Knicks?

Furthermore, Portis signed with the Knicks for the 2019-20 season. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with them. He decided to become a free agent after he refused to exercise his team option on Nov. 19, 2020. Now that Knicks president Leon Rose has traded Nerlens Noel and Alec Berks to the Pistons, would he be interested in bringing back Portis?

The team worked to clear up cap space to sign free agent Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson. For now, New York’s top priority is signing Brunson. Though, they already have competition. Mavs owner Marc Cuban said he would be more than willing to match any offer his guard receives during free agency. And Brunson is meeting with the Heat today. The clock is ticking.

After the Knicks sent Kemba Walker to the Pistons, fans started speculating that Rose and G.M. Scott Perry were targeting explosive guards and durable rebounders during free agency. If they sign Brunson, the Knicks front office might as well add Portis, too. New York re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year deal is not a sure thing just yet.

The center would add depth to the Heat’s roster

Moreover, Bam Adebayo is the best center on the Heat. That should go without saying. In a total of 56 games played last season, Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. His performances in the 2021-22 season led to the center receiving his third All-Defensive Second-Team selection of his NBA career.

However, the sixth-year player was ruled out several weeks after undergoing right thumb surgery. As for Portis, he played in 72 games last season, the most since his time spent with the Bulls in the 2017-18 season.

He missed games last season due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Then again, several other players across the league were also forced to rest.

In the Bucks’ 137-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 5, Portis scored a season-high 30 points. Plus, he sank six 3-pointers. To add to that, in the Bucks’ Game 3 win against the Bulls in the first round of the playoffs, Portis finished with a double-double.

He amassed 18 points and 16 rebounds. If the Heat want to return to the Eastern Conference Finals next season, signing Portis would help.

