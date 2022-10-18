Home » news » Boston Celtics Vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream How To Watch Nba Games Free

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics
The reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics return home to TD Garden on Tuesday in their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream online

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

After making multiple offseason acquisitions such as Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari and Blake Griffin, the Celtics are Vegas favorites to win back-to-back Eastern Conference titles in NBA betting at a price of +275 ahead of the 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia re-signed James Harden to a more team-friendly deal, whilst picking up PJ Tucker in free agency from the Miami Heat alongside big man Montrezl Harrell.

Celtics 24-year-old superstar Jayson Tatum is coming off the best season of his career so far but after an underwhelming performance in the finals which was plagued by wrist and shoulder injuries, the First Team All-NBA member is coming for top spot in 2023.

Tatum has solidified his name amongst the best in the game and is now entering his sixth year in the league, aiming to win a first MVP award after a 6th place finish last season.

Alongside sidekick Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics are a young and fearless team under new interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, destined for greatness. Boston has a chip on their shoulder with a lot still to prove.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Boston Celtics -135 Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free
Philadelphia 76ers +115 Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

 

