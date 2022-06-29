Bradley Beal Next Team Odds, Celtics’ Odds Increase 20%

Bradley Beal opted out of his $37,262,300 player option with the Wizards to become a free agent, and now the Celtics’ odds of signing the player have increased 20%; Bradley Beal next team odds are here. After the C’s lost in six games against the Dubs in the 2022 NBA Finals, fans thought Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown needed veteran help to bring home the chip.

Now, they have a great opportunity to add another offensive weapon to their roster. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Celtics have the best odds (+300) of signing Beal this offseason. The Trail Blazers possess the second-best odds (+400), followed by the Heat (+500) and Lakers (+600).

Bradley Beal Next Team Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

Moreover, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists with the Wizards last season. Plus, he shot 45.1% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. Of course, the guard only appeared in 40 games. He underwent season-ending wrist surgery in February.

And the three-time All-Star has not played a full season since the 2018-19 season. Unless the guard pulls a fast one on everyone and decides to stay with Washington, he will test the free agency market. The table below shows Bradley Beal’s next team odds.

NBA Team Odds Play Boston Celtics +300 Portland Trail Blazers +400 Miami Heat +500 Los Angeles Lakers +600 Brooklyn Nets +650 Atlanta Hawks +750 Denver Nuggets +800 Philadelphia 76ers +900 Dallas Mavericks +900 New York Knicks +1000 Utah Jazz +1100

Bradley Beal would help the Celtics return to the NBA Finals

Out of the top 5 teams listed above, the Celtics are Beal’s best bet on winning a ring. Imagine a starting five consisting of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal, Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Beal could even come off the bench. The C’s led the league in defensive efficiency last season, but their offensive woes were most noticeable against the Warriors.

Brown stepped up his game when push came to shove. He averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the NBA Finals. As stated before, while strong defensively, the Celtics could sure use a boost to their scoring offense. Defense will only win championships if a team has one of the greatest shooters of all time, such as Stephen Curry.

G.M. Brad Stevens needs to pursue the 29-year-old guard. Per one source from The Athletic, the Wizards’ primary objectives this season include re-signing Beal and finding another starting point guard. Though, if Beal wants out, he’ll get his wish. By the sounds of it, he’s not coming back.

Jayson Tatum would welcome the guard to Boston

The Celtics have to consider an offensive juggernaut — although Beal is injury prone at this point of his career — because the NBA’s free agency moves fast. If they don’t make an effort to sign the 11-year veteran, the Trail Blazers or Heat could go after him.

Besides, Tatum needs more support to help take the pressure off during crunch time. He finished the 2022 NBA Playoffs with a whopping 100 turnovers. Golden State made Boston’s best player look insignificant and lost. In the 2021-22 regular season, Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

After winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, the forward averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game versus the Warriors. So, if Stevens can sign Beal, this will potentially elevate the Celtics back into second place on the NBA championship odds list for next season. Other articles about Bradley Beal are on the main page.

