This past Thursday Bronny James was reported out of the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this week and he is currently resting at home. The young player, who was training with the University of Southern California at the time, spent three days at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

While practicing with his teammates at the USC’s Galen Centre, the 18-year-old suddenly collapsed and had to be taken to the closest hospital. His team is preparing for a European tour before school starts in September.

According to his cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije, LeBron‘s eldest son was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” due to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff”.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his work-up will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” the doctor stated after treating his patient.

Just as Bronny was being discharged from the medical center, his father released a statement making sure everyone around knew that they were “safe and healthy”, which were his first words since the teenager was rushed to the hospital.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” the Lakers superstar posted. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding young Bronny’s medical condition, considering he’s a healthy athlete who shouldn’t have heart problems

One of the first to give their opinion was founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who hinted at the possibility that LeBron’s son suffered his cardiac arrest due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 52-year-old posted a message on his Twitter account a day later. “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” he suggested.

Elon Musk is right to ask and wonder if the Covid vaccine contributed to Bronny James’ cardiac arrest. We need to know why this keeps happening to young healthy adults.https://t.co/HXX7v5Kl9Y — OutKick (@Outkick) July 25, 2023

Dr. Richard Kovacs, a cardiologist with IU Health, believes that Bronny’s heart issue was probably triggered by an arrhythmia. “[An arrhythmia] can come from inherited cardiac disease, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or an inherited what we call channelopathies.

“It can come from acquired heart disease, such as inflammation of the heart muscle […] but in the last decade, we’re also seeing a shift toward cardiac arrhythmias that come without what we call structural heart disease,” he explained.

As the James family awaits a precise diagnosis on Bronny’s condition, they hope this won’t affect his promising basketball career, as he recently finished high school and will start his college career in USC.