Bronny James’ priority isn’t to play with LeBron, but to ‘make a name for myself’

Bronny James is attracting a lot of attention during this week in Chicago participating in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine. Not only is there a lot of expectation surrounding him due to the fact that he’s LeBron’s eldest son, but also because he’s decided to test the draft waters after only one season in college basketball.

These two facts are the reasons behind the distrust in his abilities, as many believe he’s only where he’s at due to his last name. However, the 19-year-old has made it his personal mission to step into the spotlight and become his own man during this voyage towards becoming a professional.

In a recent interwiew, he even downplayed playing alongside his father. “I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad,” Bronny shared. “But, that’s not my mindset at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me.”

NBA Draft Combine notes: Bronny James sees himself as a role player https://t.co/waZTlhkisE via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 15, 2024

Truth is, James has been catching a lot of positive feedback after his first performances at the Combine, where he posted a 40.5 inch max standing vertical and then finished second among all competitors in the three-point shooting drill.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course, you know, get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that is here,” he expressed. “And, you know, I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course he’s brought it up a couple times.”

His biggest wish is to be separated from the fact that he’s the son of the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. “I just want to, you know, have people know my name is Bronny James and not be identified as just LeBron James’ son,” said Bronny.

When asked about his favourite NBA stars and who he’d like to emulate his game after, he mentioned both Boston’s Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, as well as Sacramento guard Davian Mitchell.

“Just guys that excel in their role and, you know, get good money and get good playing time from it,” the teenager told the press this week in Chicago. “They are locked into that role and know what they’re supposed to do.”

Bronny also admits that the fear of suffering another heart failure still lingers, but trusts things will work out

Young Bronny went through a difficult time last summer, when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout session in USC. Although he recovered months later, he did miss the start of his freshman season in Southern California.

“I feel like my parents were a big factor of believing in me and giving me the love and affection that I needed at that time,” he assured. “I still think about everything that could happen, but I just love the game so much that it just overpowers me.”

Up to this point, James wishes to be selected by an NBA team during June’s 2024 Draft, even though he decided to maintain his college eligibility. However, the rising star has until May 29 to decide if he will stay or return to his sophomore year at USC or a new university.

The 19-year-old told the press he’s taking his time to decide. “A lot of thought, a lot of alone time by myself and thinking about where I want to be and where my heart wants me to be,” James assured.