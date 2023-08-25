This Thursday the NBA announced their first official collaboration with BTS superstar Suga, after he was chosen as the league’s new global ambassador back in April. The project is a new apparel collection between the artist and American sports clothing company Mitchell & Ness.

The young musician has been outspoken about being a longtime-basketball fan, and has watched the NBA ever since his childhood. As he often shows supports to NBA teams and has appeared at games many times before, he was the perfect choice for this new project.

“The South Korean rapper, songwriter and producer provided extensive creative input on the apparel line, which features NBA team-branded t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts and headwear across six NBA teams: the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks,” the league said in a statement.

NBA Ambassador SUGA of @BTS_twt celebrates his love for basketball with a brand new #SUGAxNBA capsule collection by Mitchell & Ness. Register your interest here https://t.co/tAwwH2HYAx to know first when it drops! pic.twitter.com/gFHslkYmWT — NBA (@NBA) August 25, 2023

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador. I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months,” the Korean artist first said some months ago.

Now, he can’t hide his excited as the NBA has confirmed that it will release a SUGA x NBA capsule collection by Mitchell & Ness.

“I’m so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own NBA capsule collection,” he said. “As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you.”

The collection includes all kinds of merchandise, including t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, shorts, and headwear featuring branded NBA teams and his own logo. A few months ago, the league announced it would be part of Suga’s latest album campaign, and this is only the first step.

The six NBA teams were chosen due to the U.S. locations Suga will visit during his recent world tour

Suga helped inspire the designs of this new merchandise collection that will feature six different teams, which were chosen based on the cities that the BTS artist has visited during his world tour.

“The teams were selected based on the U.S. cities where SUGA performed as part of his recent solo world tour SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’. The new SUGA x NBA capsule collection by Mitchell & Ness is marked with SUGA’s Agust D moniker to signify his relationship with the NBA and also incorporates several design motifs inspired by his album D-DAY,” the league explained.

You can listen to his entire new album in the following link:

The teams chosen for this apparel collaboration are the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets. The artist is celebrating the release his debut solo album called “D-DAY”.

“Additionally, the NBA will have a presence throughout SUGA’s first solo world tour, collaborating around select concerts in celebration of the release of SUGA’s debut solo album, D-DAY. SUGA has featured basketball in several of BTS’ projects, most notably in the music video for the group’s global hit ‘Dynamite,’ which in 2020 earned the group their first appearance at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart,” the NBA added.