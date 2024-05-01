Milwaukee seemed destined for doom in Game 5 of the first-round series against Indiana this Tuesday. The Bucks team played home without their two-main superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who happened to also be their top scorers, as they recover from their respective injuries.

However, not only does the Wisconsin club live to fight another day, the beat the Pacers in outstanding fashion, making the NBA history books in the process. Inspired by Khris Middleton, who hit 29 points, Milwaukee just became the first-ever team to conquer a playoff match without their two main scorers.

Bobby Portis Jr. Also dropped 29 points this Tuesday evening to encourage their Bucks teammates to this 115-92 victory. “Thursday will be fun,” he said, as his squad heads into Game 6 tomorrow in Indianapolis. “I can hear some ‘Bobby Sucks!’ chants. I’m ready, man. I’m fired up. I’m already ready for it.”

BUCKS WIN GAME 5 WITH NO DAME OR GIANNIS 👀 BOBBY PORTIS DROPPED A PLAYOFF CAREER-HIGH 29 PTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3hHhUpoBZr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2024

However, the team isn’t sure when their two superstar will be back in action, not even coach Doc Rivers. “I don’t know how to answer that,” he said about their potential availability for the rest of the series. “I know I hope. I think they’re very, very, very close.”

After being ejected early in Game 4, Portis Jr. came back full throttle and even produced the highest playoff point total of his career last night. To top if off, he also won 10 rebounds. “I maybe crossed the line, you feel me, and let my team down by getting ejected and not being available for my team,” he shared. “I pride myself so much on being available.”

Another who shined in Antetokounmpo’s absence was Patrick Beverley, who not only defended bravely, but scored essential points when his squad was needing him the most. “I thought Pat Beverley was fantastic,” his coach said postgame. “His scoring was good, but I thought his playmaking was unbelievable tonight.”

While Beverley, who taunted his rival players throughout the match to the delight of the Fiserv Forum crowd, had 13 points and 12 assists to his name, just as teammate Malik Beasley contributed with 18 points for Milwaukee.

Indiana hopes to reach the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2014

It’s been exactly a decade since the last time that the Pacers advanced beyond the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Last night they felt close to achieving this after producing a strong first quarter, but they lost their rhythm throughout the contest.

“We’ve just got to understand that they’re a team that’s on the brink of their season being done, and they’re playing desperate, they’re playing hard, as they should be,” said star Tyrese Haliburton. “At the end of the day, they outcompeted us tonight. They played harder. They played better. They kind of just dominated us in every facet of the game tonight.”

While the Bucks only led the Pacers by 5 points at halftime, they entered the third quarter by scoring the first nine points. Even though Indiana intended to comeback and got the margin down, Milwaukee outscored their rivals 20-8 before the end of that quarter and pretty much put the game away.

“We just didn’t play with the consistent compete level we needed to,” lamented coach Rick Carlisle. “I’ll take responsibility for that. I didn’t have these guys ready the way they needed to be ready to play this game.”