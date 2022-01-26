Bucks vs Cavaliers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s a big Eastern Conference matchup when the Milwaukee Bucks travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Bucks vs Cavaliers game.

Bucks vs Cavaliers Game Info

Milwaukee Bucks (30-19) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — Cleveland, OH

Bucks vs Cavaliers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: MIL: (-175) | CLE: (+140)

Point Spread: MIL: -4 (-111) | CLE: +4 (-111)

Total: 217 — Over: (-120) | Under: (-120)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

(SG) Wesley Matthews (out), (C) Brook Lopez (out)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

(PG) Ricky Rubio (out), (SG) Colin Sexton (out), (SF) Lauri Markkanen (out), (C) Jarett Allen (game time decision)

Bucks vs Cavaliers News and Preview | NBA Picks

It’s fourth versus fifth seed when these two teams take the court Wednesday night. This is game 3 of a 4 game series which is currently tied at 1-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks come in to this game on good form having won their last 3 matches. The Cavs also enter this game in good form having won 4 of their last 5.

Milwaukee will be without Grayson Allen after the Shooting Guard was suspended one game for his foul on Alex Caruso on Friday night. The Bucks will be hoping to welcome MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo back into the line up after the Greek star missed their win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Wesley Matthews was a casualty in that game however and will be watching from the sidelines after suffering a knee injury.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton combined for 60 of the 133 points the Bucks scored on Saturday night. Head Coach Mike Budenholzer will be hoping for more of the same tonight.

The Cavaliers continue to play without star Point Guard Colin Sexton who remains on the injury report.

Cleveland will be relying on Kevin Love to get some buckets after he lead the team in points with 20 in the 95-93 win against the Knicks.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points per game, averaging 19.7 on 46.5% shooting from the field. Garland also has a free throw success rate of more than 91%.

Bucks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 9 games.

Milwaukee are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against Cleveland.

Milwaukee are 17-3 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the Central Division division.

Cleveland are 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 5 games when playing at home against Milwaukee.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 10 games played in January.

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

(PG) Jrue Holiday, (SG) Donte Divincenzio, (F)Khris Middleton, (F) Giannis Antetokounmpo, (C) Bobby Portis

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

(PG) Darius Garland, (SG) Isaac Okoro, (F) Evan Mobley, (F) Dean Wade, (C) Kevin Love

Bucks vs Cavaliers Prediction | NBA Picks

Milwaukee have had 3 nights off since their last game and in turn had some much needed rest. Cleveland on the other hand had a close fought match with the New York Knicks on Monday.

The Bucks will be looking to kick on with another win tonight. There is only 0.5 games behind both theses teams and Milwaukee will want to get some breathing space pout between them bd their hosts. Cleveland however will know that a win will mean leapfrogging the NBA Champions in the standings.

The ESPN Matchup Predictor NBA gives the hosts a 59.2% chance of victory here however I have a feeling the Milwaukee Bucks will be leaving Ohio with win number 31 on the season.

Pick: UNDER 217

