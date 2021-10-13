On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks (1-2) are playing the Utah Jazz (1-2) at Vivint Arena. This is the third exhibition matchup of the 2021-22 NBA season for both contenders. Tonight is also Utah’s final preseason contest. BetOnline odds are featured down below.

Game Information

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, Utah

TV channels: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, NBA League Pass, NBA TV

Radio broadcast: KZNS/KTUB, WTMJ-AM/FM

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz news

Heading into Wednesday night’s preseason contest, the Jazz are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings versus the Bucks. On Feb. 12, 2021, the last time these teams played one another, Utah won 129-115. Nevertheless, that was last season.

After Utah’s win over the Pelicans on Monday, Donovan Mitchell told media reporters, “I think it was really important to us. Overall, I think we are in a good spot, we can definitely raise our level a little bit. But it was definitely good to get everybody back out there.”

"Overall, I think we are in a good spot, we can definitely raise our level a little bit. … But it was definitely good to get everybody back out there."https://t.co/KQVoAfoQtC — utahjazz (@utahjazz) October 12, 2021

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye are all out against Utah. Portis suffered a left hamstring strain, DiVincenzo is recovering from left ankle surgery and Ojeleye is still recovering from a left calf strain.

As for the Jazz, Rudy Gay and Trent Forrest are out tonight. Gay is continuing to rest after having right heel surgery. On the other hand, Forrest is in the concussion protocol.

He has not yet been cleared to return. To add to the list, Jared Butler is listed as questionable and Elijah Hughes is listed as probable. Hughes is dealing with soreness in his left leg.

Injury report update for Wednesday vs. Utah: OUT:

Donte – left ankle; surgery

Semi – left calf; strain

Bobby – left hamstring; strain — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 13, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz betting lines

Over/Under: 224

Point spread: Jazz -3 (-110)

Best moneyline: Bucks +135, Jazz -155

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz preview

On Sunday, in the Bucks’ 130-110 blowout victory over the Thunder, Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 15 points in 20 minutes played. Elijah Bryant and Khris Middleton each ended their performances with 14 points as well. This was the Bucks’ first win of the preseason.

Moreover, Milwaukee scored a total of 48 points in the opening quarter alone. They came to play, but it should also be said that OKC has several problems. In the team’s 20-point win, the Bucks shot 51-for-94 (54.3%) from the field and 20-for-37 (54.1%) from three-point range.

Furthermore, on Monday, in Utah’s 127-96 win over the Pelicans, center Rudy Gobert finished his performance with 19 points, 19 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24 minutes spent on the court. Guard Donovan Mitchell ended his night with 18 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5 assists in 30 minutes played.

The Jazz scored 64 second-half points, paving the way to their first exhibition win of the 2021-22 NBA season. On the stat sheet, the Jazz out-rebounded the Pelicans 48 to 35. Plus, they shot 48-for-94 (51.1%) from the floor and 16-for-42 (38.1%) from behind the arc.

For the Bucks’ projected starting lineup, they have PG Jrue Holiday, SG Grayson Allen, SF Khris Middleton, PF Giannis Antetokounmpo and C Brook Lopez. On the flip side, Utah’s projected starting lineup consists of PG Mike Conley, SG Donovan Mitchell, SF Bojan Bogdanovic, PF Royce O’Neale and C Rudy Gobert.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz prediction

Additionally, while the Bucks scored 130 points versus the Thunder, the Jazz put up 127 points against the Pelicans. This is a total of 257 points. The total for tonight’s exhibition matchup is set at 224. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that the point total will go again for this preseason contest. Therefore, anticipate a higher scoring performance from both contenders.

For betting trends, the Bucks are 4-1 against the spread in their previous five games played. Just a reminder, these betting trends to not include preseason performances. Anyways, they are also 4-1 straight up in their past five games as well. Not to mention, Milwaukee is 4-11 SU in the team’s last 15 games when playing as underdogs.

Meanwhile, for the Jazz, they are 1-4 ATS in the team’s past five games played. And, the total has gone over in nine of their last 11 games. Also, the total has gone over in five of their previous six home games, and the Jazz are 4-1 SU in the last five contests played in the month of October. So, think about picking the over. Utah possesses more favorable odds of winning.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz betting pick

Pick the Jazz to win at home; the total will go over 224. The Jazz are three-point favorites with BetOnline.