Bucks vs Lakers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
Milwaukee continue their western road trip and play their second game in LA tonight when they take on LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Bucks vs Lakers game.
Bucks vs Lakers Game Info
Milwaukee Bucks (34-21) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26-28)
Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Venue: Crypto.Com Arena — Los Angeles, CA
Bucks vs Lakers NBA Picks and Betting Odds
All Bucks vs Lakers NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline
Moneyline: MIL: (-200) | LAL: (+160)
Point Spread: MIL: -5 (-115) | LAL: +5 (-105)
Total: 231 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
PG George Hill (game time decision) | C Brook Lopez (out)
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
SG Kendrick Nunn (out) | PF Anthony Davis (game time decision) | PF Carmelo Anthony (out) | C Dwight Howard (game time decision)
Bucks vs Lakers News and Preview | NBA Picks
Milwaukee have been on fire whilst on their western conference road trip. This is game three of four for them and they have won the first two games they’ve played. In both games they have scored 137 points in each and have looked incredible.
In their most recent matchup against Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, Milwaukee’s starters have themselves an outstanding game. Bobby Portis had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Giannis extended his streak of games with 25+ points to 19 when he recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds. Along with Giannis and Portis, Jrue Holiday added 27 points and 13 assists, All Star Khris Middleton added 16 points and Pat Connaughton had 18 points. It was an all round performance for the ages from the Bucks starters and the Bucks coaching staff will have been delighted.
The Lakers on the other hand have had a couple of nights off. In their last game against the Knicks on Saturday, Los Angeles ran out 122-115 winners after overtime. In that one, LeBron James was back in the starting 5 after injury and recorded a triple double with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assist. Malik Monk added 29 points and Center Anthony Davis scored 28 points and 17 rebounds. Davis is listed as a game time decision for tonight’s game.
This is the second of two games this season between Milwaukee and The Lakers. Milwaukee ran out 109-102 winners in the first game and will be hooping to secure the season sweep tonight. Milwaukee are now the second seed in the East and sit only 1 game behind The Miami Heat.
Bucks vs Lakers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 4 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games.
- Milwaukee are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
- Milwaukee are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against LA Lakers.
- LA Lakers are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Lakers’ last 6 games against Milwaukee.
- LA Lakers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games this season.
Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup
PG Jrue Holiday | SG Grayson Allen | SF Khris Middleton | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Bobby Portis
Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup
PG Russell Westbrook | SG Malik Monk | SF LeBron James | PF Stanley Johnson | C DeAndre Jordan
Bucks vs Lakers Prediction | NBA Picks
The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Bucks a 56% chance of victory. I have to agree. Milwaukee have been on fine form on their road trip and have had a day off to relax in LA before playing again. Los Angeles have been a bit hit or miss this season ad despite having home advantage, I see the Bucks continuing their streak and getting another win tonight.
All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.
