Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’

Now that Chicago is out of the picture this season, Patrick Beverley can go back to do one of the things he does best: show everyone around he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. The Bulls guard is known in the NBA for his controversial takes and of course, a great defender who’s contributed to many franchises in the league after 11 campaigns as a professional.

In the latest episode of his own podcast, Beverley said that he believes that at least 50 perfect of players in the NBA don’t love the game.

According To Patrick Beverley, 50% Of NBA Players Don't Love Basketball https://t.co/8VGeCs4jxU pic.twitter.com/mLk69xNstE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 3, 2023

The 34-year-old then broke down what he truly meant by his statement, assuring that having a romance with the sport doesn’t always translate into being a great player, as it must be complemented by dedication.

“Now can you have all that energy and put it in basketball?” Beverley said. “Is it watching film? Is it extra shots? Is it free throws? Is it working on off-hand s—? Is it working on shots that you might not even use, just to have something in your back pocket? Preparation — how prepared are you? Do you know the coach’s philosophy? Do you know what the coaches want from you? It might be different from what you want from you.”

According to the veteran, when asked if he’s shared a locker room with teammates who don’t love basketball, he said that those are actually the players who are the most talented and don’t always need preparation.

“Most teammates I know who don’t love basketball are the really f—ing good ones — are the most skilled ones. It’s the wildest s— in the world,” he admitted on the Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. “Preparation is different when you got so much skill. You could just show up to the game and get a m—–f—ing 30, 40. That might work against other teams who aren’t that good. But you can’t do that in the playoffs.”

Considering that Beverley isn’t a natural gifted basketball athlete, we can understand where his remarks are coming from, as he’s had to take preparation very seriously throughout his career.

Beverley revealed the Russell Westbrook wants a ring if Lakers win the league

It is known that both the Bulls player and Russell Westbrook became good friends when they teamed up in Los Angeles this campaign, having overcome some issues between them and according to Beverley, still keep in touch every now and then.

However, another thing they have in common is that they both were traded out of the Lakers in mid-season, and now the team from California seems stronger than ever.

The Chicago guard recalled how they both stumbled upon each other in the gym recently, and Westbrook said that if the purple and gold go all the way to win the tournament this year, he’s expecting to get a ring from it.

“ … Russ goes, ‘Hey Pat if the Lakers win, I want my ring.’ I ain’t going to lie, Russ. We’re going to be suited and booted, and I’ll be right there waiting for my ring,” Beverley said on the podcast.